Joe Wicks shots wife Rosie's 'really sweet' breast milk – watch

Joe Wicks, 38, is a doting father to four children, but he took his wife Rosie and eldest daughter Indie for a special day out in London this week.

While leaving behind their three children – Marley, three, Leni, one, and Dusty, two months – at home, Rosie had to pump some milk on the go. Always an advocate for packing nutrients into his diet, The Body Coach was tempted to drink the milk to prevent it going to waste.

© Instagram Joe asked fans whether he should try his wife's breast milk or waste it

Turning to fans for advice, he set up a poll on his Instagram Stories and explained: "We're just driving to London and Rosie's expressing because Dusty's at home.

"Here's a question for you, should I just dash that out the window that beautiful breast milk, or should I drink it for its nutrients and goodness? What do you reckon? Vote now," he said, holding up a small container.

As the trio arrived at the Taylor Swift concert, he revealed his controversial decision to drink the "liquid gold." Take a look at the video...

Joe said: "Well I'm going with the vote, but on this one, even if the vote said, 'No' I still would've drank it. I'm not dashing that, liquid gold! Mamma's milk. The energy and nutrients in that is unbelievable."

After swigging back the liquid in one quick shot, he described it as having a "really sweet" taste.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Joe Wicks described his wife's breast milk as having a "sweet vanilla" flavour



"And actually, believe it or not, it tastes really sweet. It's like a natural sweet like vanilla milk – no wonder babies love sugar and sweet stuff. Down the hatch!

"It's so unoffensive, honestly, it's actually nice. I wouldn't have it on my porridge or cereal but it's nice for a little shot now and then. Thanks Rosie, thanks for your milk," he said.

Family plans

© Instagram Joe and Rosie are parents to four children



Joe and Rosie started a family before they got married in 2019, with their daughter Indie featuring in their stunning woodland wedding photos.

Despite having four children, Joe admitted he plans to expand his family with hopes of six children in the future.

"I've always visualised having a big family. I love the chaos. I don’t like quiet,' Joe told The Netmums Podcast in March, while Rosie was pregnant with Dusty.

© Instagram The couple plan to expand their family in the future

"It is stressful and they annoy me a lot but I love them so much. I love being around them, it’s wonderful to see my personality and DNA rubbing off on them a little bit, I love that I'm raising kind humans."

The fitness coach added that Rosie "doesn’t suffer too much when she’s pregnant" and described her as "maternal," but added that they will take a break before baby number five.

"I said to her, 'Is this the last time because if it is we’ve got to enjoy it because it could be your last one,' but she said, 'No way, I’d love another one'. I think she is just quite maternal. We visualise having a big family.

"But after this one, we will definitely have to have a little break. We’ve got a five-year-old, a four-year-old and a one-year-old and another one on the way, so we will need a little break before we have another one."

