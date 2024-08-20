Ashley Tisdale's 'lucky' daughter Jupiter is her twin - see Disney stars' mini-me kids

Childhood viewers of the likes of High School Musical and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody can hardly believe that some of Disney Channel's most-loved leads are now raising children of their own.

Ashley Tisdale, 39, who will go down in pink sparkly Disney Channel history for her role as Sharpay Evans, is expecting her second child having welcomed her daughter Jupiter with her husband Christopher French in 2021.

But Ashley isn't the only star from the nostalgic era of noughties kids TV to welcome children to the world. Meet the latest additions to the Disney family…







1/ 11 © Instagram Ashley Tisdale Earlier this month, the star took to Instagram to share a photo of her tot with her musician husband where she looked like the double of her Disney star mom. "Took Juju on a dad/daughter date and they couldn’t have been cuter. He brought her flowers," the Aliens in the Attic star penned. "I’m so blessed to have a husband who cares so much about being present in our daughter’s life. Jupiter truly has no idea how lucky she is."

2/ 11 © Getty Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa Hudgens, 35, played Gabriella Montez in HSM and is the most recent member of the Disney roster to become a mother. She welcomed a baby with her husband Cole Tucker in July and has remained in a baby bubble since. Fans look forward to meeting her little one if and when she is ready.



3/ 11 © Instagram Hilary Duff Lizzie Maguire star Hilary Duff, 36, is a mother of four. She welcomed her son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie in 2012, and has since given birth to three daughters with her hubby Matthew Koma - Banks, seven, Mae, three, and five-month-old Townes.



4/ 11 © Amy Sussman Brenda Song The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star Brenda Song, 36, welcomed a son, Dakota, with her fellow child star husband Macaulay Culkin who rose to fame in the 90s Christmas classic, Home Alone. Dakota, who rocked an adorable mohawk to see his dad receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is Macaualay's twin. The couple welcomed a second son, Carson Culkin, in 2023.



5/ 11 © Instagram Tia Mowry Twin Twitches stars Tia and Tamera Mowry, both 46, are both doting mothers. Tia has welcomed her son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, six, with her ex-husband Cory Hardrict.



6/ 11 © Instagram Tamera Mowry Meanwhile, Tamera frequently spoke about her children Aden, 11, and Ariah, nine, whom she shares with her husband Adam Housley during her time as a co-host of The Real.



7/ 11 © Instagram Kevin Jonas Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas played brothers in Camp Rock, and now they are real-life uncles to each other's girls. Kevin, 36, shares two daughters - Alena, 10, and Valentina, seven, - with his wife Danielle.

8/ 11 © Instagram Nick Jonas Nick, 31, is a dad of one two-year-old daughter, Malti, with his actress wife Priyanka Chopra.



9/ 11 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Joe Jonas Joe, 35, also has two daughters - four-year-old Willa and two-year-old Delphine whom he shares with his Game of Thrones star ex Sophie Turner. Joe keeps his brood out of the public eye.



10/ 11 © Instagram Tiffany Thornton Sonny with a Chance actress Tiffany Thornton, 38, who played Tawni Hart alongside Demi Lovato, is a mother of four. She has two sons from her previous relationship - KJ, 12, and Bentley, 10, - with Chris Carney who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2015. Since marrying Josiah Capaci in 2017, Tiffany has welcomed two daughters - Juliet, seven, and Kimber, three.

