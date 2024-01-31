Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie recently announced they are expecting their fourth child and we are over the moon for their wonderful family.

The couple are already parents to Indie, five, Marley, three, and Leni, one, so the house is no doubt hectic but fun all the same, not to mention Joe's busy schedule thanks to his Body Coach business and fitness regime.

However, the fitness expert has enlisted surprising methods into his daily routine to keep himself "calm" and "present" when with his family.

Joe and Rosie shared the happy news

Speaking to HELLO! to launch his Apple Fitness+ takeover recently, the soon to be father-of-four explained how he takes regular lengthy stints away from his phone, perhaps surprising due to his huge presence online and on social media for his work.

"There's something I've recently integrated into my life and that's just having a little phone fast because I'm so addicted to the phone. It's very distracting and I get sucked into social media," he explained.

"Having like windows where I'm not on the phone has been so powerful for me. I'm doing this where between six pm and eight pm, I turn my phone off and put it away. [Instead] I'm playing with the kids, we're kicking the football around the house. And honestly, I'm having [the best] week and, it's like the [most] fun two hours of my life."

Joe added that the shift away from tech has changed his mindset as well as had an impact on how he interacts with his children. "I'm not rushing to get back to my phone, I don't rush bedtime stories.

"And it's one thing that's really helped me calm. I've got to stay calm and be more present. I think it's really important."

But the Body Coach, of course, ensures he gets his own workouts involved as part of his daily routines. "My morning routine is, I work out as soon as I wake up. I just want to get it done before the kids are awake.

"It's very transformative to do a morning workout because it sets you up for a positive day and anything stressful that comes with my work and kind of take it in my stride."

Meanwhile, Joe and Rosie will have their hands full in the coming months after they welcome their fourth child.

The family will be welcoming a new member

The couple looked elated as they posed for a photo shared on Instagram on Tuesday, with Joe holding little Leni in the photo while Rosie cradled her baby bump.

"Baby number 4 incoming," Joe said in the caption of his post, revealing that Rosie was already 20 weeks pregnant.

The couple were met with love from their fans in the comments, as Jools Oliver shared: "Yay so excited for you, all the happiest news," alongside a string of heart emojis.

A second follower added: " Ah lovely news, congratulations, nothing like an even number."