Naomi Watts is glowing in white as she and new husband Billy Crudup vacation in Paris after wedding – see new photos

Naomi Watts' surprise wedding to new husband Billy Crudup may have already come and gone, but that's not stopping her from still glowing in white!

A month after the two actors' courthouse nuptials in New York City – which they followed up with a star-studded wedding party – the newlyweds have taken their marital bliss all the way across the world.

Over the weekend, the two were spotted in Paris, the City of Light (and love!), where they attended the Louvre's Cinéma Paradiso 2023, the famed museum's film festival.

Naomi appears to still be in a bridal mood, and for the event, she looked chic as ever in a silk white camisole paired with crisp white pants, and she accessorized with beige Dior sandals, a camel-hued jacket, black oversized sunglasses, a black Fendi peekaboo bag, and a stunning diamond tennis necklace.

She had her signature blonde hair styled in a sleek ponytail, and added a perfect pop of color by way of a bold red lip.

Meanwhile, her new husband looked cool and smart in a navy blue t-shirt, beige pants, and simple white sneakers.

© Getty The newlyweds look great together

During the event, which takes place outdoors in the museum's iconic courtyard, they were spotted mingling outside with fellow attendees and enjoying glasses of wine.

Naomi and Billy have been in Paris for several days now, and the The Watcher actress was also photographed attending the Fendi Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show on Thursday, July 6 at the Palais Brongniart.

© Getty Naomi looked just as chic in white for the Fendi fashion show

The event was also attended by celebrities and influencers such as Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Emili Sindlev, Chriselle Lim, Leonie Hanne, Adwoa Aboah, Donatella Versace, Zoe Saldaña, Shakira, Cardi B, and others.

© Getty Naomi, Zoe, and fellow actress Eiza Gonzalez at Fendi

For the star-studded fashion show, Naomi also wore white. She opted for a crisp white button-down dress which just hit her knees, and she paired it with the same black round sunglasses and Fendi bag, plus coral-hued lipstick.

© Instagram Naomi wore Oscar de la Renta for her recent nuptials

Naomi and Billy first confirmed their relationship in 2017 while filming Netflix’s psychosexual drama Gypsy together, though they didn't make their red carpet debut until 2022 at the SAG Awards.

The two are notoriously private, but in July 2022 she wrote a sweet message to him on social media to celebrate a milestone. "Happy Birthday my love," Naomi wrote on Instagram with a kiss emoji alongside a selfie of the pair traveling together.

© Craig Barritt Naomi and Billy have been together for five years

Naomi has two children, sons Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, with her ex-partner, Liev Schreiber. They were together from 2005 to 2016.

Meanwhile, Billy shares 19-year-old son William with ex Mary-Louise Parker, whom he infamously split from when she was seven months pregnant to be with former co-star Claire Danes.