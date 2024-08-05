Naomi Watts celebrates special occasion with strapping son Sasha, 17, in rare candid photo

Naomi Watts is bursting with delight as she finally gets to have her son Sasha Pete Schreiber home for the summer, and is marking the occasion with a sweet memory.

The actress, 55, shares her two children, 17-year-old Sasha and 15-year-old Kai, with ex-partner Liev Schreiber. The couple were together from 2005 to 2016.

Liev, 56, has since tied the knot with Taylor Neisen, and they welcomed their daughter Hazel Bee last August (she will turn one on August 27). Naomi tied the knot with actor Billy Crudup last year, and is now a stepmom to his son William Atticus Parker, 20.

Recommended video You may also like Naomi Watts films inside her New York apartment

Naomi shared a sweet black and white photo of her strapping teen son at home on the couch, cozying up to the family dog. "He's home," she sweetly wrote alongside it.

The Feud star shared earlier this year that Sasha is currently studying at The Mountain School, a semester program for high school juniors on a farm in Vermont which encourages students to work, live, and study there.

In June, the star took to her Instagram Stories to share another glimpse of life at home with Sasha from a different celebration that also involved a reunion with her ex Liev.

© Instagram Naomi marked her son Sasha's homecoming with a sweet photo at home

"So proud of you," Naomi captioned a selfie of the three, and then included a snap of them at a restaurant. Sasha has definitely inherited his dad's chiseled features and his mom's fair skin and golden blonde hair.

She marked her son's 17th birthday on July 25 with a pair of photos of her towering son standing right beside her as she walked down the aisle to marry Billy last year.

MORE: Naomi Watts shares rare photos inside her serene Hamptons beach house

"Happy Birthday to my darling Sasha - you have a heart of gold," she wrote of her mini-me son. "I'm so very proud of you. 17 years ago you shot into the world with your arms reaching for the sky."

© Instagram The actress shares her son with ex-partner Liev Schreiber

"You are a force but with the most gentle soul. I thank my lucky stars that you chose me to be your mum. And I'm so very grateful to have you by my side here. I love you. Keep reaching for the stars." The teen sweetly commented back: "Miss you mom," and Naomi wrote back: "Love you so and cannot wait to celebrate you!!"

MORE: Naomi Watts shares emotional reunion with son Sasha: 'My heart is pounding'

Meanwhile, younger sibling Kai is also building more of a presence in the spotlight, most notably when they joined Naomi for the Balenciaga Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week in late June.

Kai was one of several star kids in attendance, most notably joining Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, just weeks shy of her 16th birthday, and her mom Nicole Kidman, who happens to be one of Naomi's best friends.

MORE: Naomi Watts poses with lookalike youngest child Kai, 15, in major first

In a 2019 interview with Net-A-Porter, Naomi spoke about maintaining a strong bond with her ex as a co-parent and becoming a close-knit modern family that involves Liev's new wife and her own new husband. "We're doing things very differently," she told the publication.

© Instagram/Derek Blasberg Naomi and Kai at the Balenciaga show with Nicole and Sunday

"I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound. We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."