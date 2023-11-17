Lorraine Kelly, 63, and her husband Steve Smith have been the picture of marital bliss since they tied the knot back in 1992, and the TV presenter has shared a photo of her loved one to mark his 64th birthday.

Taking to social media, the broadcaster and Steve were standing arm-in-arm in a snap from what appears to be a safari trip.

The couple, who are parents to their daughter Rosie, certainly looked the part as they wore matching khaki outfits while posing in front of a 4x4 truck. Lorraine penned the caption: "Happy Birthday @stevesmithdundee – how can you be 64???? Celebrations tonight x." The presenter's followers were quick to send their own well-wishes to Steve to mark his birthday.

"Happy birthday to your lovely husband, hope you all have the best time," wrote one fan. Another said: "Happy birthday to your hubby Lorraine great pic xx," as a third added: "You're on game level 64 which is super bad (really good in grown-up language) that's the way to see it [clapping emoji] happy birthday."

Steve, who works as a cameraman, met his TV star wife through their mutual media careers. They crossed paths in the TV-am offices, as Lorraine explained: "He walked into the TV-am office 28 years ago where I was working as a reporter and he was part of the crew, and I thought, 'That'll do, I'm having that,'" she told Woman and Home previously.

"It all happened rather quickly when we had to do a shoot on location at Glencoe. We were staying in a tiny hotel in the middle of nowhere and I got him incredibly drunk on tequila before making my move. The way I remember it is that I leapt on him like a ninja and he had absolutely no defence!" she continued.

The pair went on to marry at the stunning Mains Castle in Dundee in September 1992 and welcomed their daughter, Rosie, two years later. Lorraine is also a mum to her two furry friends, Ruby and Angus, and she recently admitted that she likes to welcome her pooches into the bed with her!

Appearing on an episode of her ITV morning programme, the presenter was discussing different sleeping arrangements when she admitted: "I've always got Ruby at my feet and Angus at my head."

Meanwhile, Lorraine has previously opened up about how she and Steve divide the household duties between them while juggling their busy careers.

"Steve does all the cooking. I'll tidy up but I can't cook to save my life," she told The Mirror. "He picks up the slack and always has. I couldn't do what I do if it weren't for him. He makes me laugh an awful lot. He's very kind and a brilliant dad."

The mother-of-one continued: "His idea of hell on earth would be at something like a premiere. It would be like having needles stuck in his eyes. That does help. It must be very odd being with someone who enjoys walking down a red carpet."