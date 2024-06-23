Lauren Sanchez celebrates rarely-seen son Evan's milestone birthday by showing how he takes after his mom

Lauren Sanchez is relishing in being a proud mom to TWO adult children now! The 54-year-old is celebrating a milestone birthday for her younger son, Evan Whitesell.

Evan officially became an adult on Saturday, June 22, turning 18 years old, and his doting mom marked the special day with a tribute on social media.

Lauren shares Evan and his younger sister, 16-year-old Ella, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. She is also a mom to 23-year-old Nikko Gonzalez, a working model, with former NFL tight-end Tony Gonzalez.

Recommended video You may also like Inside Jeff Bezos & fiancée Lauren Sanchez's blended family

Along with a photo of a young Evan displaying his more mischievous side, she included a photo of herself leaning on his shoulder while he flew a plane, something they both have in common as amateur pilots.

"Happy 18th to my favorite pilot," she sweetly wrote across the snap, adding a "Love you" to the top. While Lauren strives to maintain privacy when it comes to her younger two kids' private lives, she will occasionally share updates with them on social media.

More recently, Evan joined Instagram as well, sharing a collection of pictures from the family's trip to Japan, which also included some of his friends. His mom sweetly commented on it: "Was the best time."

© Instagram Lauren shared a birthday tribute to her son Evan Whitesell

It's been a big couple months for Lauren, who has had several family occasions to celebrate alongside her kids and her fiancé Jeff Bezos, the first being her oldest's graduation.

Nikko graduated from college in May, and her mom and future step-dad were joined by his dad Tony and his wife October "Tobie" (who she has called her "best friend" in the past) for the big moment, with Lauren also sharing the most heartfelt of dedications to her son on Instagram.

MORE: Lauren Sanchez looks svelte and sunkissed during Greek getaway with fiancé Jeff Bezos

"Really emotional day for me," she penned. "My firstborn graduated from college today! My heart is overflowing with pride for this incredible young man. It seems like yesterday your dad and I were carrying you in our arms."

© Instagram Evan recently joined Instagram, with the support of his proud mom

"I just want you to know how immensely proud I am of you for achieving this milestone. This is just the beginning, Nikko, and I hope you continue chasing your dreams with relentless originality. I love you so much."

MORE: Lauren Sanchez fights back tears as she gets overwhelmed by personal first with new venture: 'Such a surreal feeling'

Tobie added a comment to the post as well, which read: "These pics! So proud of this kid! Love you Nikko! @nikkogzz the world is yours! Go get it!" and Lauren acknowledged their strong bond as coparents, writing back: "WE did good!"

© Instagram Lauren is also a mom to kids Nikko and Ella

Soon after, Lauren marked Mother's Day with a throwback of a young Nikko and Evan doting over a baby Ella, plus another sweet message for her three kids.

MORE: Lauren Sanchez stuns in daring mini dress alongside ex's new wife Tobie Gonzalez

"Thank you, Nikko Evan and Ella for making me a mom. I send this quote to everyone I know when they become new moms. Elizabeth Stone once said 'Making the decision to have a child is momentous. It is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.'"

© Instagram The family regrouped for a vacation to Japan back in April

"It's true Forever," she concluded. "Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms."