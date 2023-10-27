Jay-Z reveals the true meaning behind Blue Ivy's name and what he and Beyonce wanted to call her

Jay-Z and Beyonce's children, Blue, Rumi and Sir have unique monikers made for stardom and the rapper has now revealed the meaning behind their oldest daughter's - and it might surprise you.

During an interview on CBS Mornings on Friday, Jay-Z opened up to Gayle King and confessed Blue was not named after his favorite color, as many fans have speculated.

In fact, it wasn't even the chosen name they had for the 11-year-old during Beyonce's nine-month pregnancy.

When asked where the unusual name originated, Jay-Z revealed the sweet reasoning behind it. "Her name was meant to be Brooklyn," he said as Gayle looked surprised. "That was the name we had in theory, but when we got the sonogram, we used to call her the little blueberry."

Jay-Z continued: "It was a nickname. For nine months we were saying look at little blueberry. It was natural. Then we took the berry off and stuck with Blue."

He didn't elaborate on the Ivy part of her name, but it has been reported that her second name refers to the roman numerals IV.

The number four holds a special place in the heart of both parents. Beyonce has a tattoo of the number on her ring finger and signifies the day she married Jay-Z on April 4 2008.

They both have birthdays on the fourth of the month, and not to forget Beyonce’s 2011 album, her fourth, called, 4.Jay-Z's rare interview also gave insight into home life for Blue and her twin siblings aged six.

Gayle asked the award-winning musician if his kids think he's cool and Blue was thrust to the forefront of the conversation.

"Blue, she's been fronting on me a little bit," he said. "But I catch her in the corner. You know now she asks me if I think this is cool, like my opinion on the sneakers she's wearing. She's come back.

"There was a time where she was like 'Dad!' I was like 'I'm cool! I don't know what you're saying. At your house, your parents are cool!"

Blue has been creating her own fan base over the years and never-more-so than now that she is joining her mom on stage during her Renaissance World Tour - something Jay-Z said he's incredibly proud of.

Talking about Beyonce's latest tour, he told Gayle: "My wife, I know how hard she works. For me, this is her best tour. It's hard to compare them as they all have their different things. But this one to me felt the most complete."

As for how he feels when he sees Blue killing it in front of an 80,000-strong crowd? "I still get goosebumps seeing her walk on stage," he added. "I'm so proud."

