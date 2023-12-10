Paris Hilton hints baby daughter is destined for stardom as full name and special meaning behind birth date are revealed

Paris Hilton's new baby daughter London may only be less than a month old, but she is already providing plenty of good omens for her family.

The "Stars are Blind" singer, 42, announced for the first time on Thanksgiving to both her family and fans that she and her husband Carter Reum had welcomed their second child together via surrogacy.

The couple, who tied the knot in November of 2021, welcomed their first son, Phoenix Barron, in January of this year. Carter is also a dad to a young daughter with former reality star Laura Bellizzi.

Now, though Paris has yet to share photos of her new baby girl with fans, her full name and official birth date have been revealed thanks to her birth certificate obtained by The Blast.

According to the document, little London's full name is London Marilyn Hilton Reum, presumably an ode to Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe, and a subtle foreshadowing that the newborn is destined for stardom just like her mom.

Plus, the full name isn't the only special revelation. The birth certificate also reveals that London was born on November 11 at 11:43am, which is none other than Paris and Carter's wedding anniversary.

The two tied the knot two years ago at the Bel Air estate that once belonged to Paris' late grandfather Barron Hilton. The now mom-of-two wore several wedding dresses throughout the night, and celebrated with fellow stars such as Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Ashlee Simpson, Paula Abdul, her aunt Kyle Richards with her husband Mauricio Umansky, and others.

Just as with her first-born, Paris kept news that she was expecting baby London a secret from both her fans and family, and waited almost two weeks after her birth to share the news.

© Getty Paris and Carter tied the knot in November 2021

During a recent conversation with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on their newly rebranded morning show Live! with Kelly and Mark, Paris explained: "[The announcement] was before the turkey, this was around 5 o'clock. Carter gathered everyone in the living room for a surprise, everyone thought it was a magician, that we had a performer coming in. Then I walk in just holding a pink blanket with the baby and everybody is sitting there like 'What?!'"

© Instagram Paris welcomed her first son in January 2023

"They couldn't believe it," she continued, adding: "It was the best Thanksgiving I've ever had in my entire life."

© Instagram Phoenix and his little sister London are ten months apart

Further gushing about her family's new era as a family-of-four, the Y2K icon also shared how she can already tell her son Phoenix knows he's officially a big brother, and said: "He is so gentle and sweet with her, it's so cute. He'll gently put his hand out and rub her face."

She endearingly added: "I'm in heaven, I just feel like my life is so complete. I feel so at peace and just so excited and grateful for everything in my life, my husband, my two little babies."

