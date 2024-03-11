Olivia Munn's sublime liquid gold dress at the Oscars is giving serious Bond girl energy

Olivia Munn looked divine at the 2024 Oscars in a slinky Fendi slip dress rendered from a gold fabric that cascaded down her silhouette like liquid metal.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress, 43, graced the red carpet at the Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on Sunday wearing the sublime halter-neck dress. With a knotted neckline, elegant low back and a rippling train, Olivia's simple, yet sophisticated dress was a winning number on the style front - though it wasn't without its complications.

Before arriving at the biggest night in Hollywood, the Oklahoma-born star revealed that her stunning ensemble was less than practical.

© Rodin Eckenroth John Mulaney and Olivia Munn wear custom Fendi to the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

In a hilarious Instagram video filmed in the backseat of a car before the event, Olivia joked she was wearing a "standing up dress." It appeared that her gown's column silhouette prevented her from sitting - no doubt to avoid creases before she arrived - though who knows what she did when she actually got to the ceremony!

Luckily, Olivia's partner John Mulaney was on hand to ensure she was bringing her A-game on the red carpet. The Big Mouth star was seen adjusting his girlfriend's train before they posed for photographs and lovingly holding her hand.

© Rodin Eckenroth John was quick to fix Olivia's dress before they posed for photos

The couple later changed for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, with Olivia slipping into an ethereal bridal-white gown and John switching up his black shirt for a contrasting white one.

© Daniele Venturelli Olivia slipped into a bridal-white dress for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

New Girl actress Olivia shares a son, Malcolm, with Saturday Night Live star, John. Malcolm was born in November 2021, two months after Olivia announced her pregnancy and six months after John announced his separation from his wife Annamarie Tendler.

"Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," John revealed, alluding to his 15-year stint of addiction with alcohol and cocaine.

© Olivia Munn on Instagram Olivia Munn and John Mulaney with their son Malcolm in June 2023

Meanwhile John opened up on Saturday Night Live about his newborn at the time, stating that: “Life is a lot better and happier now.”

“I have a 12-week-old son. He is a pretty cool guy for someone who can't vote. His legs are like little calzones, and I want to eat him.”