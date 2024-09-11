Beyoncé might be one of the most famous and decorated entertainers on the planet, but at heart, the superstar is a dedicated mother who relishes spending time at home with her family.

The 'Break My Soul' singer and rap legend Jay Z share three children: Blue Ivy Carter, 12, and seven-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, and live at home in their phenomenally sized Malibu mansion priced at $200 million.

Beyoncé rarely shares details about how she likes to spend her downtime, however, in a new interview with GQ, the 43-year-old revealed how she unwinds with a wellness ritual, and the three kids get involved too.

© Instagram Beyoncé celebrated her birthday recently

Beyoncé's downtime with three children

The Grammy Award-winning singer noted how singing was her first true joy in life and an outlet she says is "as vital as breath."

Beyoncé also shared how important self-care is to her, while also giving a nod to her new haircare line, Cécred, and shared how she involves the three children in her wellness routine.

"I also have my Cécred Sundays where I practice my self-care. I take baths with essential oils," she said, adding: "I do acupuncture, cupping, reflexology, I play my sound bowls with my kids.

"I make honey, paint, decorate, swim."

Elsewhere in the interview, the superstar shared how she prioritises her fitness and exercise regime, including being careful with her diet.

© CBS Photo Archive Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter

"I've been trying to focus on my health, taking my supplements, and eating very clean. I've given up meat, except for turkey, this summer.

"I'm trying to muster the strength to work out, but I just can't do it today," she revealed.

Particularly while touring, Beyoncé needs to ensure she is at the top of her fitness game and looks to professional athletes for inspiration.

"I have been putting my body through extremes for multiple decades. I've always strived to perform at the level of my favorite athletes on my tours, except in embroidered crystals and high heels, haaaa!"

Beyoncé is the cover of GQ's October issue View post on Instagram

Beyoncé's work-life balance

The mother of three rarely speaks about her children and is a fierce protector of their privacy. However, she did share how she embraces being a working mom and that Blue, Sir and Rumi are all present even when she's hyper-focused on her major projects.

Revealing her daily routine, she told GQ: "I wake up around 6 am, squeezing in an hour or two of work before the little ones are up. Parenting while working, I move forward, embracing the beauty and the chaos of it all.

Beyoncé and Jay Z are parents to three children

"They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals."

Beyoncé continued: "My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It's grounding and fulfilling."