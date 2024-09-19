George Clooney may be one of Hollywood's most respected actors, thanks to his work both on-screen and off, but he's also a notorious jokester.

The 63-year-old star has developed a reputation for being a prankster on set and among his colleagues and friends in the industry, and the latest involves letter writing.

While George has spoken extensively in the past about exchanging sweet letters with his wife Amal Clooney, which contributed heavily to their love story, now he's using it for a bit of a laugh.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he recalled that the host once gave him fake stationary as a gag gift, bearing the names of former President Bill Clinton and his close friend and Wolfs co-star Brad Pitt.

"I received a letter from President Clinton, and I had that stationary duplicated. I'm not sure if that's a crime or not," Jimmy confessed to the crowd. "I gave it to you because I knew it would be in good hands and you'd have a lot of fun with it."

At this point, George then confessed that he used the stationary to send letters to notable A-listers, saying: "Every actor I know, I've sent them a letter from Bill Clinton…I try to find their worst film and I tell them, 'So I was on the plane and saw your…,' you know."

Jimmy added that he'd also sent him stationary for Richard King, and George called the Brad one "brutal," admitting he'd sent it to "everybody," specifically naming Don Cheadle, Tom Cruise, and Meryl Streep.

"I sent it to Tom Cruise, saying they want to do [Interview with the Vampire 2], but this time Brad wants to play Lestat," he said to the laughing studio audience. "And I sent it to Meryl Streep with a box of CDs for dialect and I said, 'This guy helped me with my accent in Troy and I think he could really help you.'"

The host then further added to the story that the Troy actor told him that Tom had actually called and said: "Yeah, it's cool, you can play Lestat, that's fine, I'm okay with that," and Brad muttered: "What are you talking about?"

A giddy George revealed that a lot of his victims can somehow piece it together that he might be behind this. "There's usually some guess involved with me. Usually somehow they figure it out."

Jimmy then asked whether he'd been blamed for things he didn't do, and the Syriana star responded with a laugh: "No, but I will say this, once you've done really dastardly, long-running things, it's like having nuclear weapons."

"Everyone's so terrified that you can," he continued. "Somebody called Richard Kind and they wanted to do, I think it was Punk'd or one of those [expletive] shows, and they wanted to punk me. And they called all my friends and they were like, 'No! He could put a dead body in my apartment.'"