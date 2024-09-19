Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George Clooney's tradition with wife Amal Clooney that he's used as a Hollywood prank
Subscribe
George Clooney's tradition with wife Amal Clooney that he's used as a Hollywood prank
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy.© Getty Images

George Clooney's tradition with wife Amal Clooney that he's used as a Hollywood prank

The Wolfs actor even got his co-star Brad Pitt unwittingly involved

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

George Clooney may be one of Hollywood's most respected actors, thanks to his work both on-screen and off, but he's also a notorious jokester.

The 63-year-old star has developed a reputation for being a prankster on set and among his colleagues and friends in the industry, and the latest involves letter writing.

While George has spoken extensively in the past about exchanging sweet letters with his wife Amal Clooney, which contributed heavily to their love story, now he's using it for a bit of a laugh.

Recommended videoYou may also likeVIDEO: George and Amal Clooney's Love Story

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he recalled that the host once gave him fake stationary as a gag gift, bearing the names of former President Bill Clinton and his close friend and Wolfs co-star Brad Pitt.

"I received a letter from President Clinton, and I had that stationary duplicated. I'm not sure if that's a crime or not," Jimmy confessed to the crowd. "I gave it to you because I knew it would be in good hands and you'd have a lot of fun with it."

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, September 17 included George Clooney ("Wolfs"), Kaitlin Olson ("High Potential"), and musical guest The Smashing Pumpkins© Getty Images
George admitted that he used the stationary from Jimmy to prank Hollywood actors

At this point, George then confessed that he used the stationary to send letters to notable A-listers, saying: "Every actor I know, I've sent them a letter from Bill Clinton…I try to find their worst film and I tell them, 'So I was on the plane and saw your…,' you know."

MORE: George Clooney had a hair transformation and none of us noticed

Jimmy added that he'd also sent him stationary for Richard King, and George called the Brad one "brutal," admitting he'd sent it to "everybody," specifically naming Don Cheadle, Tom Cruise, and Meryl Streep.

CORRESPONDENTS' NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE© Getty Images
He often sent letters to Hollywood elite impersonating Bill Clinton

"I sent it to Tom Cruise, saying they want to do [Interview with the Vampire 2], but this time Brad wants to play Lestat," he said to the laughing studio audience. "And I sent it to Meryl Streep with a box of CDs for dialect and I said, 'This guy helped me with my accent in Troy and I think he could really help you.'"

MORE: Amal Clooney's rare comments on private life and marriage 'intrusion' with George

The host then further added to the story that the Troy actor told him that Tom had actually called and said: "Yeah, it's cool, you can play Lestat, that's fine, I'm okay with that," and Brad muttered: "What are you talking about?"

Brad Pitt and George Clooney attend the Los Angeles Premiere of The Apple Original Film "Wolfs" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images
He most often pretended to be his best friend Brad Pitt

A giddy George revealed that a lot of his victims can somehow piece it together that he might be behind this. "There's usually some guess involved with me. Usually somehow they figure it out."

SEE: Brad Pitt and George Clooney look eternally youthful during joint red carpet appearance

Jimmy then asked whether he'd been blamed for things he didn't do, and the Syriana star responded with a laugh: "No, but I will say this, once you've done really dastardly, long-running things, it's like having nuclear weapons."

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt star in Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles.© Getty Images
George sent a letter to Tom posing as Brad, asking about "Interview with the Vampire 2"

"Everyone's so terrified that you can," he continued. "Somebody called Richard Kind and they wanted to do, I think it was Punk'd or one of those [expletive] shows, and they wanted to punk me. And they called all my friends and they were like, 'No! He could put a dead body in my apartment.'"

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More