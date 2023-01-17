Channing Tatum details 'terrifying' divorce from Jenna Dewan The Magic Mike star was married to The Rookie actress for nine years

Channing Tatum has discussed his "super scary" divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan following their split in 2018.

The Magic Mike star – who met The Rookie actress on the set of Step Up in 2006 – revealed in a new interview that their decision to separate didn't come lightly but admitted that over time they just "grew apart".

"We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart," the 42-year-old, whose divorce was finalized in November 2019, told Vanity Fair.

"I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different."

Speaking of their differences, Channing – who shares daughter Everly, nine, with Jenna – explained: "When you’re actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long.

"How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."

Channing and Jenna finalized their divorce in 2019

Describing their initial separation, Channing said: "In the beginning, it was super scary and terrifying. Your life just turns on its axis. This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you're just like, 'Oh... What now?'"

However, Channing now admits that their split helped turn him into the man he is today. "It was probably exactly what I needed," he confessed.

"I don't think I would've ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next."

Channing and Zoe began dating in 2021

The actor is now in a new relationship with The Batman star Zoe Kravitz, whom he has been dating since 2021, but he admitted he doesn't see a wedding in their future.

"I don't know if I'm ever going to get married again," he admitted. "Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist.

"In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?"

