Jenna Dewan makes surprising revelation about daughter Everly and what she thinks of her and dad Channing Tatum's movies

The star of The Rookie shares one daughter with her ex-husband and former Step Up co-star Channing

Jenna Dewan has reached the moment that many working actors with children eventually face: the kids wanting to take a look at their parents' movies or television work.

The actress shares one daughter, Everly, ten, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, who she was married to from 2009 until their 2019 divorce. She also has son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, three, with fiancé Steve Kazee, who she has been with since 2018.

When it was time for Everly, who her parents have nicknamed "Evie," to learn just how her parents sparked a romance, the mom-of-two thought what better way to show her the movie that started it all, 2006's Step Up.

However, Jenna has revealed that it didn't spark much excitement for the ten-year-old, who appears to have had higher standards!

Speaking with Us Weekly, the The Rookie star revealed that she showed her daughter the iconic Y2K dance movie when she was "very young," and confessed that: "She was completely uninterested."

She even revealed that Everly's exact reaction was asking her mom: "Can we watch something good?" after the movie had ended.

© Getty The former couple at Step Up's premiere after party in 2006

Despite Jenna's best efforts, she admitted that she is "still very uninterested" and nonchalant about her mom's work, adding: "It's not cool to her yet," though she is holding out hope, and said: "Maybe one day."

Still, that doesn't mean Everly isn't interested in dancing at all, and in fact she has a passion for Celtic Irish dancing.

© Instagram Everly recently celebrated her tenth birthday

"We all love her so much and she's so passionate about it and she works really hard," Jenna told the outlet of Everly's dancing interests.

"She's always like, 'Mom, I want more dance classes, I wanna go again,'" adding: "She's just really passionate about it. It's effervescent." So it seems Jenna and Channing's love story still has been of some influence on their daughter nonetheless!

© Getty Jenna and Channing were together for almost ten years

While Jenna and her daughter may not have bonded over Step Up, they still bond over their shared passion of dancing, and Everly has all of her mom's support.

© Instagram Everly is Jenna's total mini-me

"She just wants me to be mom. Supportive mom. Wants me there," she said, adding: "She loves when I tell her what I thought, and I'll be honest with her. She'll say, 'Did you see that part I messed up?' And I say, 'I did see it, but it doesn't matter. We're here. This is a journey. We are learning, don't worry.' She likes that."

© Getty The actress currently stars as Bailey Nune on The Rookie

Not only are Jenna and Channing an inspiration to Everly, but so is she to her parents, and her dad has a line of children's books based on a character named Sparkella.

