Amanda Owen sparks comments with sweet family 'hen party' photos

The Our Yorkshire Farm star split from her ex-husband Clive last year

Amanda Owen took to Instagram on Sunday to share some adorable photos of her kids at their family farm, Ravenseat, which was recently closed to the public without notice.

In the sweet snaps, the mum-of-nine's young children could be seen petting some chickens as well as feeding them popcorn from their hands and throwing some of the popcorn in the air as eight chickens surrounded them.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star captioned the images with a tongue-in-cheek message which read: "A hen party… Hatching a plan… Popcorn chicken. #chicken #hens #henparty."

Referring to the family's TV show, one fan rushed to ask: "Will there be any more series please?" alongside a praying hands emoji.

Others shared their delight at the behind-the-scenes glimpse of family life, commenting: "Lovely to see the kids again [heart eyes emoji] thanks for posting xx," and: "They are all growing up so fast, it's so lovely to see them. Thank you for posting their lovely photos [red heart emoji] xx."

Another referred to Amanda's recent social media absence, writing: "Took 3 of your books on holiday and loved them! You’re a great writer. Keep posting and writing, missed you x."

The former model kept quiet on Instagram for a couple of months following the news of Ravenseat's surprise closure.

The famous farm, which featured in the docuseries with her children and ex-husband Clive, quietly closed back in July, with a message on the website reading: "Ravenseat Farm is closed to visitors until further notice, so unfortunately we are not serving cream teas. Thank you for your understanding. Amanda."

The farm has closed on occasion before, in May 2022, when members of the public were stopped from visiting due to the family being overwhelmed by the lambing season.

Although Amanda was silent on her social media, her eldest son, Reuben, has shared insights into his own life since the farm closed, including a lovely snap with his mum.

The teenager shared several photos with his followers including one that showed him looking at a huge JCB digger, and a large patch of land with the digger in the distance. He also shared a photo where he and Amanda wrapped their arms around one another, smiling for the camera.

Comments on the post included: "Nice to see ur mum smiling," "Lovely to see your mum hope she's keeping well," "Great pictures… your mum looks great, hope she's OK," and: "Thanks for the pics Reuben, working hard as always but having fun too, appreciate the pic of you and your Mum, hope she is doing OK, please pass on love!"

When Amanda returned to Instagram, it was to reveal that she was a judge for Deliciously Yorkshire, which celebrates all things food and drink in Yorkshire.

The star looked incredibly glamorous in an image alongside the announcement, as she rocked a floaty blue dress alongside a snazzy white pair of trainers with her brunette locks worn loose.

In the caption, she penned: "On the judging panel eating, cakes, buns and PIES!! Absolutely @deliciouslyyorkshire."