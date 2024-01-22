Nick Cannon reveals 'crazy' next chapter for twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon may have countless upcoming milestones to celebrate for the coming decades between all of his kids, but the nearest one might be the craziest to date.

The television personality, 43, has welcomed a total of 12 children with six different women, his oldest being twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Now, come April, the twins will officially take a stab at teenagerdom, and their dad cannot believe it.

Recently speaking with People about the "crazy" milestone, Nick said: "It's crazy, man. I was just talking to them about that," adding: "13! That's a big age, too. I remember that age like it was yesterday."

He continued: "Then you think in five more years they'll be college students and adults, and it's like, 'Whoa. Wow.' Time flies like crazy."

Nick further joked: "You scroll through your iPhone and they send you those photos like, 'This was three years ago today,' and you are like, 'Yo, I thought that was last week,'" noting: "You just see the growth just right before your eyes."

Nick and his ex-wife Mariah welcomed their twins in 2011, exactly three years after their wedding in 2008; they were together until 2016.

Besides Moroccan and Monroe, Nick has grown his brood with kids Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, Legendary Love, Onyx Ice, Rise Messiah, Beautiful Zeppelin, and Halo Maire. He had another son, Zen, born in 2021, though he died at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

He welcomed Golden, six, in 2017, with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares Powerful, three, born in 2020, and Rise, born in October 2022.

In 2021, he welcomed another set of twins, sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with model and DJ Abby de la Rosa. He also shares with her daughter Beautiful, his 11th child, born in November 2022, a month after his son Rise with Brittany was born.

Plus, in July of that year, he welcomed son Legendary with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi. His daughter with LaNisha Cole, Onyx Ice Cole, was born in September 2022, and he also has Halo Marie, born in December of 2022, with Alyssa Scott, who was the mother of his other son, Zen, who passed away.

In his conversation with People, he also maintained he has no plans of welcoming a 13th child, telling the outlet: "I'm chilling right now. There's no plans on the horizon as of yet," and he wondered: "It's like, 12 ain't enough?"

