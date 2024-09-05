Mariah Carey's twins, Moroccan and Monroe, showcased their father Nick Cannon's hilarious antics this week in a social media post that saw the comedian share a silly moment with his kids.

In the humorous video, Nick sang passionately at his son Moroccan to a song on the car radio; the 13-year-old looked on in embarrassment at his father's antics.

Nick reposted the video to his story, quipping, "'Funky Moroccan' is the new hit single by the Cannon family soul singers", referencing his son's name.

Mariah Carey's twins share surprising video with Nick Cannon

The twins, who affectionately go by Roc and Roe, are just two of Nick's twelve children; five of them alone were born in 2022, each to different mothers.

Roc and Roe were born in 2011, three years after Mariah and Nick married. The pair are incredibly close to their mother, who is currently grieving the loss of both her mother and sister, who sadly died on the same day last weekend.

Mariah announced her loss via a statement, revealing, "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

© Instagram Moroccan and Monroe are two of Nick's twelve kids

She continued, "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

The kids seem to be spending more time with their father as Mariah grieves; Nick posted a sweet snap on his Instagram story of Roc and Roe alongside three of their siblings, Golden, Zillion and Zion.

Mariah and Nick are the perfect co-parents; the 'We Belong Together' singer explained to People in 2019 how well the pair work together for the sake of their kids.

© Getty Mariah and Nick divorced in 2016

"I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk."

She also revealed her deep love for Moroccan and Monroe, her only children. "They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them," she said.

© Instagram Mariah is extremely close to her kids

The twins each posted sweet tributes to their superstar mom on Mother's Day this year; Moroccan posted a series of photos of his mom on Instagram, accompanying it with a touching caption.

He wrote, "Mom, every moment with you is a precious memory. Your love and support have guided me through both tough and great times. The warmth of your hug and your wise words have helped me face challenges with hope."

© Instagram Moroccan and Monroe turned 13 years old this year

"I'm so thankful for all you've done and the lessons you've taught me," he continued. "Your love has shaped who I am, and I carry your spirit with me in everything I do. Thank you for being my mom and my guide. I love you. Happy mother's day. @mariahcarey."

His sister also posted some sweet throwback photos of the singer, captioning the post, "Happy mother's day to the best mom in the world!! @mariahcarey."