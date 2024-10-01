Justin and Hailey Bieber's ultra-private baby bubble after welcoming Jack

Like many new parents, Justin and Hailey Bieber are allowing themselves to be fully immersed in the newborn baby bubble.

The super famous couple welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, in August and since then Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, have been keeping themselves to themselves.

Though Hailey has been active on her Instagram Stories promoting the latest projects in her Rhode Beauty range, neither she nor the Grammy-winning singer has shared any photos of Jack except the one of his foot they posted to announce his arrival.

What's more, neither Hailey nor Justin have spoken out publicly about their new chapter as first-time parents – further proof that the husband and wife are fiercely private about their life as a family of three.

So it's safe to say that the pair, who said 'I do' in a gorgeous ceremony in South Carolina in 2019 after legally marrying the year prior, are laying low with their new little one.

Here's all we know about their ultra-private home life after becoming mom and dad…

Laying low at their $20 million Californian home

Hailey and Justin are not short on space when it comes to their family home where they'll raise baby Jack.

The pair are fortunate enough to live in a stunning mansion on Beverly Hills estimated to be worth around $20 million.

With its multiple bedrooms, huge living room space and a to-die-for kitchen, it's the perfect place for the husband and wife to embrace family life.

It also has a huge garden, a large pool area and studio facilities for Justin, so the pair are never short of things to do while remaining at their abode.

Private date nights

However, Hailey and Justin have been spotted out while treating themselves to a date night recently.

The pair tried their hardest to go unnoticed while dining at a restaurant near their home in LA. With Justin as designated driver, the pair hopped into his Tesla and were photographed arriving at the eatery and were also seen leaving together surrounded by their bodyguards.

Meanwhile, last week Justin was pictured with Hailey arriving at a church service in Los Angeles.

Though fans did express some concern over his appearance, he was walking proudly with his 'Papa bear' mug, a gift from his wife.

Leaning on extended family

Though Hailey and Justin aren't speaking out about their life as parents, other members of their family have given insight into what it's been like for them.

The 'Baby' hitmaker's mom, Pattie Mallette, gave an insight into her life as a grandmother and said how amazing she is finding it.

Pattie shared a funny clip of a Saturday Night Live performance in which a character is, fittingly, asked about being a grandmother and responds: "I love it, I love it, I love it! I love it! I love it! Every second of it, every second of it."

Echoing the sentiments, Pattie added as a caption: "First time Grandma's be like!" Pattie's positive comments come soon after the arrival of Jack, who she called a "miracle".

At the time his birth was announced by Justin, she wrote on Instagram: "Oh my heart. Welcome baby Jack!!

We don't doubt that Pattie has been spending plenty of time with her son, daughter-in-law and new baby grandson.

When they could debut baby Jack to the world

It's just Justin's mom who has spoken out about little Jack, Hailey's dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, spoke about his "cute" grandson and even shared when the couple might share more about their family life.

Stephen appeared at the People + Chain 50th anniversary party at The Chain House in Los Angeles on Friday, and while he didn't want to give too much away, he couldn't help but gush about his adorable grandson.

"Here comes Jack Blues Bieber. And yeah, he's just… I don't want to say too much. He's unbelievably cute," he told People.

Hinting that baby Jack will make his public debut in the near future, Stephen added: The world will see him soon."