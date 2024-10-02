Justin tribute to baby Jack is far more subtle than wife Hailey's

Since the birth of her and Justin Bieber's son, Jack Blues, in August, Hailey Bieber has been unexpectedly quiet on Instagram.

Though she was sharing work-related posts on her Instagram Stories just days after her son's arrival, this week marked her first post on the grid, and her carousel of photos showed how she and Justin are paying tribute to their bundle of joy.

Alongside a collection of photos captioned, "It's October and I'm someone's mom," Hailey wore a sparkly tribute to her son in the form of a necklace displaying her son's initials, JBB. The Rhode Beauty founder has long worn a 'B' necklace to honour her beloved husband, and the JBB sits beautifully alongside it.

© Instagram Hailey Bieber wore a necklace tribute to her baby son

"Crafted in a playful bubble font, the initials are adorned with shimmering rows of pavé diamonds, adding a touch of glamour," jewellery expert Zack Stone of Steven Stone says of the statement necklace, which they estimate to be worth $25,000.

Justin's tribute to their young son is far more lowkey, with the musician wearing a cap with 'Jack Blues' embroidered on the back.

While Justin's dedication to their baby is less glam than his wife's super-sparkly necklace, fans of the superstar couple were quick to notice, writing on Instagram: "The necklace and cap!"

© Instagram Justin Bieber wore a hat embroidered with his son's name

Hailey also paid tribute to baby Jack in a more discreet way, painting her trademark long nails in a dark blue, referencing their son's middle name, blues.

THROWBACK: Hailey Bieber's 18 best pregnancy style moments

The model zoomed in on her nails in a photo, emphasising the bold shade. Hailey's nails have sparked many a trend, from simple pearly glaze to baby blue glazed, and we expect many people will be emulating her dark blue nails.

© Instagram Hailey's nails are blue in honour of her son

The newborn bubble

Taking a leaf out of fellow celebrity mother Kourtney Kardashian's book, Hailey and Justin have been laying low since welcoming their son, rarely leaving their $20 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Committed to staying in their newborn bubble, the famous couple have been enjoying date nights at home, with Justin sharing a rare glimpse of their garden, set up like a high-end eatery, complete with flickering pillar candles.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey had a date in their garden

They kept their al fresco dining cosy, with plush cushions and fluffy blankets to keep them warm as the sun set on their romantic evening.

With Hailey back on social media, we'll be keeping an eye out for her next baby update.