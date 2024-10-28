Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea shares new photo of teen son Michael following in dad's footsteps

It looks like Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's oldest son Michael is fully leaning into his athletic side, just like his dad, and is turning into quite the younger version of his movie star father.

Mark, 53, is famous for his extreme discipline when it comes to his fitness and health regimen, and 18-year-old Michael is becoming a mini-me too with his passion for jiu jitsu.

Michael is a fan and student of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and his mom Rhea, 46, will often share updates from his ventures into tournaments, most recently taking to celebrate one of his wins in a new social media update.

The model took to her Instagram page with a series of recent photos, including some of outings to football games with her husband, repping merch from the teams she was pulling for.

She also shared a snapshot of Michael being declared the winner in a recent competition, captioning her post: "Patriots won. Chiefs won. @mikewahlbergbjj had a win. My bag had her moment. Today was a good day."

The teen fighter shared an update on the same on his personal social media page, writing: "Went up a weight class today still got some W's," with his mom commenting: "So so proud of you," and his dad leaving behind a score of applause and flame emojis.

© Instagram Michael declared the winner at a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition, shared on Instagram by his mom

Mark and Rhea are also the parents of daughters Ella, 20, and Grace, 14, plus younger son Brendan, 16. Brendan is a basketball fan, and also enjoys golfing like his dad. Michael is also an avid boxer and bodybuilder, while Ella is a student at Clemson University.

Most notably, youngest Grace is an equestrian, with the professional show jumper already emerging as a top contender among her generation and winning several competitions and ribbons, having spoken in the past about her Olympic ambitions down the line.

The Ted actor told E! News that his daughter was actually the most disciplined one in the family when it came to routine, more so than even her dad. "My daughter — believe it or not — is more disciplined than me."

"I didn't adopt that kind of discipline until I was in my 30s and I had to do it because of work. And now she does it on her own because she wants to be an Olympian."

He joked: "I always thought the Patriots going to the Super Bowl was the most nerve-racking experience I've ever had. It's nothing like watching my daughter on a horse."

© Getty Images Mark and Rhea also share children Ella (not pictured), Brendan and Grace

Mark also spoke about his sons' ambitions, saying Michael is "really into MMA, jiu jitsu, muay tai, right now," while Brendan "says he's a better actor than me, and that he's gonna be bigger than I ever was."

The family also moved from California to Las Vegas in 2022, and Mark explained in an interview with People that it was completely for the kids and their hobbies. "It's a place where my kids can thrive and do their thing and pursue their interests."

© Instagram The actor's two strapping sons are just as athletic as he is

"To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us."