Mark Wahlberg proudly showcases his teen daughter Grace’s incredible talent

Mark Wahlberg is one proud dad! The Departed star, 53, recently took to Instagram to share his excitement and admiration for his youngest child, Grace Margaret, and her impressive equestrian skills.

Over the weekend Mark posted a heartwarming snapshot of 14-year-old Grace, dressed in her riding gear, smiling as she held the head of her much-loved horse.

Another captivating photo captured the talented teen midair on her horse, gracefully clearing a hurdle. “My girl and her horse...WOW,” Mark captioned the touching post.

His wife, Rhea Durham, also shared her pride on Instagram, posting photos of Grace participating in what appeared to be a riding competition.

"Just Prince securing the gold medal in the 1.20 open yesterday. The biggest and best boy," Rhea captioned the snapshots, showcasing Grace riding her horse, Prince, and proudly displaying a blue ribbon with a beaming smile.

Back in June 2023, Mark spoke to People about Grace's dedication to her equestrian pursuits. "She works out now. She’s an equestrian. She now wants to go up in meters and to be a Grand Prix Jumper.

© Instagram Mark and wife Rhea with their daughter Grace

She’s got to train," he said, highlighting her commitment. "She's doing things that my other kids are kind of now starting to think, 'Well, we've got to start doing something because she's got it all figured out, what she wants to do and how she wants to do it.'"

Mark and Rhea share four children: Grace, daughter Ella, 20, and sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 15.

© Instagram Mark's daughter Grace is a talented horse rider

Mark revealed that of all his children, Grace is the most like him. "She's got my work ethic for sure," he proudly stated. "She does not mess around. If you even think about getting her there late or missing something, it’s a big problem."

Last year, Mark shared a fun anecdote about visiting his eldest daughter Ella for Parents' Weekend in September. The Ted actor recounted to Entertainment Tonight their adventurous time, which included crashing a frat party.

© Getty Rhea Durham, Mark Wahlberg, Brendan Joseph Wahlberg, Grace Margaret Wahlberg, Ella Rae Wahlberg and Michael Wahlberg in 2015

"It was nuts! Parents' weekend was incredible!" he exclaimed. "They were having the most fun I've ever seen anybody have, ever! Even more than her coming to Vegas. I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town."

© Instagram Mark Wahlberg and his eldest daughter Ella Rae Wahlberg

Reflecting on how his life might have differed if he'd gone to college instead of pursuing a career in entertainment, Mark joked, "I'd still be in college! I would still be at the frat house. I'd be a 25th-year senior," prompting his The Family Plan co-star Michelle Monaghan to quip:

"The grandfather, the patriarch of the fraternity!" Mark humorously responded, "Oh, that’s actually another movie idea right there! You just gave me a new movie."