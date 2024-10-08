Mark Wahlberg's wife Rhea Durham posts then deletes NSFW vacation photo of naked husband

Mark Wahlberg's latest vacation photo was maybe getting a little too much attention.

The Ted actor and his wife Rhea Durham recently enjoyed a vacation in Fiji with their kids, and as the latter reminisced over the getaway, she couldn't help but share a cheeky photo of her husband taking an outdoor shower.

But shortly after the model shared the photo of him, which captured his naked behind, she deleted it.

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham are beach-ready in Fiji

In the pic, Mark was seen giving his back to the camera, taking an outdoor shower, a view of the ocean in front of him, and Rhea positioned a small red heart emoji over his butt.

"Thinking back to this view of @markwahlberg," she joked in the caption of the since-deleted post, along with flirty eyes and lips emojis.

Though that NSFW post has since been deleted, both she and Mark shared plenty of other photos from their stay at the COMO resort in Fiji's Laucala Island.

Rhea posted a photo dump that started with a photo of her and Mark posing at the beach with a sunset behind them, followed by some of their kids and friends, plus all of the envy-inducing views and amenities they enjoyed.

© Instagram The couple shared plenty of other photos from the trip

The pair has been married since 2009, and share sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 16, as well as daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 14.

© Instagram Rhea is a former model

"Thank you @comolaucalaisland for the most beautiful stay in Fiji! We'll be back!" the mom-of-four wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section over the post and gush over all of the sweet snaps.

© Instagram They have two sons and two daughters

"Beautiful photos! Glad you enjoyed Fiji!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Vacation with family is the best. All of your smiles are so relaxed," and: "Looks so pretty! Great pics!" as well as: "What a beautiful spot!!!!!"

© Getty Images Three of the four Wahlberg-Durham kids, plus Michael's girlfriend Sunni

Mark, who is originally from Boston, and his family have been based in Las Vegas for the last couple of years, after opting to move out of Los Angeles. Opening up about the move during an appearance on the Today Show last year, he noted: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But [in] Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

Though he admitted: "I miss California, I miss the weather," he added: "But the kids are thriving [in Las Vegas]," and explained: "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."