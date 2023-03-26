Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's emotional change with daughter Violet - and it's happening soon The former Hollywood couple share children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck may not be together anymore, but they have remained the best of friends.

The former couple are doting co-parents to their three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11, but things are about to change for them in the very near future.

That's because Violet is getting ready to apply for colleges, as she turns 18 at the end of the year.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner opens up about raising teenage daughters

The couple will no doubt find the experience emotional with Violet being the first of their children to fly the nest, but also incredibly exciting for the teenager.

Violet has kept out of the spotlight during her childhood but in December made a rare appearance with her mom at the state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron, which happened to be on her birthday.

Violet looked identical to her famous mom as she stepped out to the glamorous event, dressed in a Carolina Herrera dress with heart prints, which she teamed with a pair of red heels and a black clutch bag.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet will be flying the nest soon

Violet has faced a number of changes in her life over the past year, following her dad's new marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Ben and J-Lo tied the knot in 2022, seeing Violet and her siblings gain new stepsiblings in the form of Jennifer's twins, Emme and Max, 14.

The couple are currently getting ready to move their family to their dream home, having spent a lot of time house hunting in LA over the last few months.

Most recently they were seen looking at a sprawling mansion in the Pacific Palisades, having previously been spotted checking it out last month with Ben's youngest daughter Seraphina.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck share three children

Ben and Jennifer are temporarily staying with their family at James Packer's Beverly Hills mansion. J-Lo appears to be on good terms with the mother of Ben's children too, having previously praised the pair for co-parenting together.

While Jennifer herself hasn't spoken out about her ex's new marriage, she will no doubt be happy for him. The 13 Going on 30 star and Ben are often spotted out and about in LA together with their kids, and don't live far away from each other so that their children can easily spend time with both their mom and dad.

Ben has previously paid tribute to the mother of his children in a heartfelt Mother's Day post, too. Meanwhile, back in April, Jennifer shared a sweet message to their children as she marked a new decade of her life.

