Dakota Johnson's crude prank on famous father Don shows side to star never seen before

Dakota Johnson has certainly shown her mischievous side over the years. She once admitted she has the "most fun" lying to the press, defending herself by saying: "when you’re in a ridiculous situation, you just have to be ridiculous."

But according to her famous father, Don Johnson, she's always had a sense of humor — and when she was younger it was a lot cruder. Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel about his daughter, the actor revealed that she was an "eventful" child growing up.

"If I would leave my phone lying around anywhere, just kind of unattended, she would get on the phone and somehow get into my contacts and send obscene messages to random people," he said of his daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Melanie Griffith.

But that wasn't all she would do. Like many children, Dakota was fascinated by drawing rude pictures, which would often cause her father some trouble.

"You wanted to be very mindful about leaving blank sheets of paper laying around on your desk or stuff like that," he said. "She would promptly draw a large penis on it."

The audience began to laugh at the idea of the Fifty Shades of Grey star's drawing habits. But Jimmy confessed that he would do that to his father as well, and now his son does it to him.

With two parents in the entertainment business, Dakota's decision to follow in their footsteps concerned them at first.

"I knew how tough it was to navigate all of the aspects of filmmaking, and I hope she learned some good tips from me! I think she did. But it's Dakota's sense of self and her awareness of life, love and hard work that has gotten her through scary times," Melanie told Vanity Fair.

Don similarly told the Telegraph in 2019: "When you love your children and want to share your life with them, it's foolish to denigrate or have any animosity with their mother. Children model you more than they listen to you."

Meanwhile, Dakota has remained pragmatic while discussing her childhood with the ultra-famous stars, as her grandmother is Hollywood icon Tippi Hedren and she once counted Hunter S. Thompson as a neighbor.

"My life is incredibly lucky and privileged, and the life I led growing up was remarkable – the places I went and how we lived and what we were able to experience," she said. "But we also struggled with internal family dynamics and situations and events that are so traumatic."