Queen Mary joined by twin children following trip without King Frederik

Queen Mary is heading home after visiting her home country of Australia, and the Danish royal was joined by her twin children Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 13.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, the royals were seen getting out of a black car as they prepared to fly back to Denmark. Mary looked as glamorous as ever in blue denim jeans and a white frilly shirt as she was joined by her twin children for the trip home.

WATCH: Relive Queen Mary's greatest fashion moments

Meanwhile, Vincent chose to wear a white shirt and grey jeans for the flight, while Josephine styled out a striped shirt and black jeans.

The publication reported that Mary had returned to her country of birth to attend her niece's wedding, adding on some additional time to relax with her youngest children.

© Getty Mary made the trip without her husband

Earlier in the week, Mary stunned onlookers at Sydney's Bronte Beach, as she took a low-key stroll with Josephine. During one sweet moment, Mary tenderly put her arm around her daughter.

The trio weren't joined by King Frederik, who remained in Denmark on official business. The monarch opened the 'Powering European Industry' conference on Tuesday and a new building at the University of Copenhagen on Wednesday.

© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock The Danish monarch had a busy week

Frederik, 56, also hosted a royal hunt in Gludsted Plantage on Thursday and on Friday, he carried out an engagement with the School of Mechanical Engineering.

It appears that Mary wasn't joined by her daughter, Princess Isabella, for her week-long trip back to Australia. Meanwhile, Crown Prince Christian is currently enjoying his gap year, with the heir to the Danish throne spending time in east Africa until next month.

© Instagram / Kongehuset Vincent and Josephine joined their mum for the trip abroad

Mary last visited family and friends in Australia in December 2023, just weeks before her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe, announced her shock abdication in her New Year's Eve address.

Frederik met Mary at a pub during the Sydney 2000 Olympics, with the pair enjoying a long-distance romance until their engagement was announced in October 2003.

© Getty The pair became King and Queen this year

The couple married at Copenhagen Cathedral on 14 May 2004, and became parents with the birth of Christian in October 2005. Isabella followed two years later, followed by twins Vincent and Josephine in 2011.