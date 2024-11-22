Geri Halliwell-Horner and Samantha Morton to support heartfelt cause this Christmas

HELLO! is proud to be supporting NSPCC's Merry Little Christmas Concert 2024, which is being held on 10 December at Chelsea's Cadogan Hall with a star-studded guest list expected.

Former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell-Horner will give a reading and award-winning actress Samantha Morton will be a guest speaker at the enchanting event, all in aid of the charity's child counselling service Childline.

© Getty Geri Halliwell-Horner is supporting the Merry Little Christmas show

NSPCC Ambassador for Childhood Geri says: "I am honoured to be reading at this year’s Merry Little Christmas Concert. Christmas can be a particularly vulnerable time for some children, and I am grateful for the incredible and important work done by the NSPCC and Childline."

She adds: "Please consider supporting the NSPCC this Christmas, ensuring that Childline can be there to answer every question from every child in need."

The special concert is open to the public, with tickets still available for purchase and all proceeds helping Childline support children this Christmas.

© Jack Alexander Mica Paris is performing at the concert

Former Sugababes star Heidi Range will perform for the first time since 2021 at the concert, while singer and actress Mica Paris will also sing.

NSPCC supporter Mica told HELLO!: "I am excited to be a part of this amazing show for the first time. Christmas is a time of joy, and it saddens me to think that some children who are more vulnerable during this season will be reaching out for help and advice on difficult situations.

"I wanted to get involved to help ensure that Childline can continue to support children this festive period. Please join us at Merry Little Christmas and help make a difference for children."

© ITV The Big Sing from BGT will also perform

The evening will be hosted by Loose Women anchor Charlene White, and there will be further readings from broadcaster Pandora Sykes and actress Shaniqua Okwok. Britain's Got Talent choir The Big Sing and The Kingdom Choir – who sang at the wedding of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan – will perform too.

Guests can expect an exclusive raffle and silent auction on the night, with prizes such as a Christmas Fortnum and Mason hamper, all of which will help raise money for Childline.

The previous two years' concerts raised a combined total of more than £125,000.

Tickets start at £40, and all ticket holders will receive a pre-show glass of prosecco (or non-alcoholic alternative) and a festive treat. To book visit nspcc.org.uk/mlc

Childline is free to contact on 0800 1111. Childline counsellors take calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from children and young people under 19