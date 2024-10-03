Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna, 8, takes the helm as her mom's photographer in sweet moment

Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna Simone is proving she’s got a natural flair for both sides of the camera!

The eight-year-old was the star of her mom’s latest Instagram post on Wednesday, as she proudly took on the role of photographer, capturing her famous mom’s radiant smile.

The sweet moment was part of a series of family snaps that gave fans a glimpse into the everyday magic of life in the Teigen-Legend household.

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend's Adorable Children

Luna looked utterly adorable and totally in her element as she perched on a stool, carefully adjusting a camera on a tripod.

Dressed in a vibrant green dress with playful lavender sandals, the budding photographer seemed completely focused as Chrissy, 38, posed for her in a stunning bright-blue feathered dress.

© Instagram Luna gets behind the camera!

There was something so heartwarming about the scene — Chrissy beaming with pride as Luna, with her little hands steady on the camera, channeled her inner pro. It’s clear Luna’s been paying attention to her mom’s many glamorous photo shoots over the years, and now she’s stepping up to lend her own creative touch.

Chrissy, who also shares three more beautiful children with her husband John Legend — Esti Maxine, just 20 months old, 15-month-old Wren Alexander, and six-year-old Miles Theodore — filled her Instagram carousel with an assortment of delightful family moments.

© Instagram Chrissy with Miles and Luna

One clip shows Esti giggling with glee as she races through a fluffy pink tunnel, her tiny feet moving as fast as they can. Another snap captures baby Wren snuggled up in a cozy brown blanket, looking snug as a bug and ready for a nap.

It’s no secret that Chrissy is a doting and hands-on mom, and her children are clearly at ease in front of the camera, no doubt thanks to all the fun they have during these candid family shoots.

© Instagram Chrissy and John with their children

Even when Chrissy was busy being a cover star for the Sports Illustrated 2024 Swimsuit Issue, Luna was right there lending a helping hand.

During an interview at the launch party back in May, Chrissy shared that her daughter was very much a part of the process. “Luna was actually using the leaf blower on my hair... she loves seeing all this stuff ever since she was little,” Chrissy recalled fondly, beaming with pride as she spoke about her eldest daughter’s enthusiasm.

Chrissy’s joy was palpable as she talked about Luna’s fascination with the world of photo shoots and glam. “She loved watching me in glam, getting hair and makeup done,” Chrissy explained.

© Instagram Chrissy Teigen mothering daughter

“She puts on my shoes, everything... She was clicking the little clicker for our video takes, and John was going through the photos.” It’s clear that Luna’s grown up surrounded by creativity and collaboration, and she’s already showing signs of being just as comfortable in the world of fashion and media as her talented mom and dad.

The Cravings cookbook author is known for giving her followers an intimate peek into her family’s life, and she didn’t disappoint with more snippets from their recent adventures.

Just last weekend, on September 29th, Chrissy shared a charming round-up of photos capturing a jam-packed week that included a fun-filled visit to L.A.’s Hammer Museum K.A.M.P. 2024. The proud mom captioned the post, “What a week!” as she wrapped her arms lovingly around Luna, Esti, and Wren in one of the photos, all four of them smiling for the camera.

Other photos from the museum visit showed the kids getting creative with paint, transforming black-and-white images of themselves into colorful masterpieces. Meanwhile, little Miles wasn’t about to miss out on the action, joining his younger siblings to pose for a hilarious group photo, each one pulling a different silly face. There’s no shortage of fun and laughter in the Teigen-Legend household, and it’s clear that Chrissy loves capturing and sharing these precious moments.

One especially adorable clip showed Luna and Esti playing with bubbles, their faces lighting up with joy as they chased the iridescent spheres around. Another heart-melting moment captured Esti taking a turn at being a little helper, cleaning up with her chubby toddler hands. Chrissy could be heard giggling in the background, offering encouraging words, “Good job!” as her daughter toddled around, proudly completing her task. It’s these small, everyday moments that make Chrissy’s posts feel so genuine and relatable.

There’s no shortage of cute and candid shots in the latest family round-up. One particular image showed Chrissy getting a little pampering time while holding baby Wren, who seemed perfectly content nestled in his mom’s arms. The mother-son duo radiated warmth and comfort, even in such a simple moment. And, of course, Chrissy couldn’t resist sharing more of her two youngest children bonding, with several shots of Esti and Wren playing together, showing the sweet camaraderie that’s already blossoming between them.

Meanwhile, Miles got his own moment to shine, showing off some seriously impressive skateboarding skills in another clip. The six-year-old looked every bit the cool kid as he balanced on his skateboard, earning a few cheers from his mom behind the camera. With a mix of creative, playful, and heartwarming content, Chrissy’s Instagram is the ultimate feel-good feed that showcases the joy, chaos, and beauty of raising a family.