Kaley Cuoco defends parenting style as she talks home life with baby Matilda

Kaley Cuoco is quickly coming up on one year of motherhood, welcoming baby Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey on March 30, 2023.

The actress, 38, has been opening up more and more about the ups and downs of parenting while making the promotional rounds for her film Role Play.

However, in an interview with USA Today, she firmly stated that she had one parenting hack that she stood by despite believing that some people might "hate on me for it": letting Matilda watch TV.

"Some people are going to hate on me for that. Don't care," she confessed. "My daughter's seen every Disney movie that there is at this point, and she loves it!"

She continued to gush about their shared love for the House of Mouse, adding: "It's actually been cool to go back and watch some of these Disney movies. Some of them are so new that I've never even seen them. So I'm experiencing this whole thing with her."

Kaley expanded upon the topic, saying that despite her ideas of parenting differing from what others may think is "acceptable," she believes that taking parenting advice is difficult because every child has different needs.

"My advice is don't take any advice because every kid is different," she explained. "What my kid needs is not what your kid needs, and our household is different than yours, and it's survival. You do what you can do."

The star continued: "If she's going crazy, and I plop her on the couch to watch a Disney movie, like thank you, you get 10 minutes. That's great. To me, that's wonderful.

"There's maybe the next mom who doesn't want them to watch TV, and that's fine too. But that definitely works for us."

The 8 Simple Rules actress also gushed about Matilda's favorite toy at the moment – which just happens to be the leather strap of her phone case.

"She has every toy in the universe, but all she wants is the leather strap from my phone," she revealed. "So I ordered two leather straps on Amazon. I was like, 'Here.' So she chews on my leather strap. That's what she prefers. Doesn't want any of her toys, just wants my leather strap."

The actress was recently also on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she doted over her nine-month-old and her first few words, leaving Jennifer and her audience in awe.

"She's so precious, you guys. She is so beyond, she just started saying 'uh oh' and it's the funniest thing," Kaley lovingly told the studio. "I'm convinced that she says it at the correct time, like something will drop and she'll hear something on TV and goes, 'uh oh.'"

She mentioned that Tom, 41, thought she said "uh oh" all day long, but Kaley insisted that her daughter had the smarts to pick the right time. "She says 'uh oh' ‘cause she knows what it means," she defiantly stated, and when asked if she believed Matilda inherited her smarts, she responded: "Yes, the genius, of course!"

