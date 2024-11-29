Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Suri Cruise comes home for the holidays and looks more like Katie Holmes every day
mother and daughter at jingle ball © Getty Images

The mother-daughter duo spent Thanksgiving together 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
No wonder Katie Holmes has such a glow about her! The Dawson Creek actress was reunited with her daughter, Suri, for the holidays. 

Suri was spotted in New York just a few days before Thanksgiving after traveling back from college in Pittsburgh. 

She looked deep in thought as she strolled through the Big Apple with a coffee in hand. 

Suri wore a green puffer jacket and casual pants and with her dark, long locks worn loose fans could be forgiven for mistaking her for her famous mom. 

Katie appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday and blew fans away with her youthful appearance

Suri took a stroll through New York while visiting her mom© Backgrid
While she didn't discuss her Thanksgiving plans, it's highly likely she celebrated with Suri .

The pair are incredibly close and the teen's move away from their home in New York was bittersweet. 

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise in NYC © AKGS
Katie and Suri have a great bond

"I'm proud of my daughter," she said when talking about going to college. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

They moved to New York after Katie split from Suri's dad, Tom Cruise

Suri Cruise wore a Carnegie Mellon sweater© TikTok
Suri came home from Carnegie Mellon college

Katie lives in an incredible apartment located in downtown Manhattan, where she raised her only child for over a decade, following their move from LA. 

Suri's new home is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, having moved there at the end of the summer to begin her first year in college at Carnegie Mellon University. 

Katie Holmes carries a Lands' End canvas tote bag during a walk in uptown Manhattan on September 23, 2024 in New York City.© Sara Jaye/WireImage
Suri is her mom's double

Katie once told Instyle of their life in NYC: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe."

The star has raised a strong, young woman.

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes attend the Oklahoma City Thunder Vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 16, 2017 in New York City.© Getty Images
They moved to NY when Suri was young

"My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality," Katie told the outlet. "To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality. She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, 'OK, I’m going to try the next thing.' She’s very focused and a hard worker."

