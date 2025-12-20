Katie Holmes proves she looks just like daughter Suri in recent photos – see here

Ever wonder if your future kid will look like you? Well, if you're anything like Katie Holmes, the answer is a resounding "yes.". The 47-year-old actress and mom-of-one just proved how dominant her gene pool truly is. Celebrating her birthday on December 18, Katie shared a nostalgic throwback photo that confirms her daughter, Suri Noelle Cruise, 19, is her virtual twin.

The Dawson's Creek actress wrote to her three million Instagram followers: "Thank you to my beautiful family and friends for the wonderful birthday wishes. I am so grateful for this past year full of creativity, joy, and love."

The identical throwback photo

The photo accompanying the sweet caption features Katie as a toddler, dressed in a white turtleneck, a pair of overalls embellished with a red heart, and topped off with a classic bob haircut. While the photo is adorable on its own, HELLO! couldn't help but notice how much the actress resembles her daughter, Suri.

© Instagram, Getty Images Katie and Suri look just like each other

From the pouty eyes to the dark hair, Katie and Suri could pass for twins. A quick look at any photo of a young Suri reveals the same identical noses and expressive features. Of course, the 19-year-old did inherit her father Tom Cruise's famous soft smile, but the "Holmes" influence is undeniable.

Katie and Tom welcomed Suri in 2006, a year after they started dating. The couple were married for six years, divorcing in August 2012. After they separated, Katie moved across the country, opting to raise Suri in New York away from the public eye.

© Getty Images Katie looks incredible for 47 years

Since then, Tom has not been spotted with his daughter, and Suri decided to drop his last name during her high school graduation, instead taking Noelle, Katie's middle name, as her own.

He provided child support payments for Suri until she turned 18 totalling $400,000 per year, and was required to cover all of her "medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs," as per court documents.

© Getty Images Tom and Katie were married from 2006-2012

Katie and Suri's bond

As they've aged, Katie and Suri's looks have only become more similar. The 19-year-old is almost as tall as her mom, wears her hair long and dark, and is known to share outfits with her mom.

While Katie raised Suri in New York City, she is currently a student at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. The young student enjoys spending her free time with Katie in New York. She also supported her mother's career by cheering her on during her Broadway show, "Our Town," and visited the city for Katie's birthday.

The mom and daughter, like many of those in the U.S., have grown accustomed to living far away from each other. But, their comfort with the distance wasn't always a given. Katie previously revealed: "Every day, kids get a little further away from you. That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking," per Town & Country.

© Elisabetta Villa Katie shares Suri with ex-husband Tom

Katie continued: "You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me." Despite it being difficult at the time for Katie, the doting mother added: "Of course, I will miss the close proximity. But I'm really proud of her and I'm happy."