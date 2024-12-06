Angelina Jolie reveals gruesome injury as she goes barefoot in first TV appearance in a decade

Angelina Jolie has been incredibly busy, as she promotes her new film Maria, set to debut on Netflix on December 11. But she wasn't so busy that she couldn't make an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show, making a special effort following a recent injury.

© NBC Angelina Jolie revealed her injury

The 49-year-old appeared barefoot on the show, her first appearance on a TV show in a decade, which baffled many until they heard her reasoning.

"I broke my toe yesterday," she said, reaching down to her foot to indicate the injury. "I tried to find a comfortable shoe but I just decided…" The actress shook her head as if to show she'd decided against a shoe.

© NBC Actress Angelina Jolie during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy naturally assured the star that she was welcome to be barefoot on the show. Despite the casual element of her look, Angelina remained stunning in a form-fitting, simple black dress that highlighted her athletic figure.

The star seemed nervous, as she revealed that this was the first time she'd done a talk show in a decade.

"By the way, I get very nervous on talk shows. I get very uncomfortable and I haven't done one for like a decade," she said to applause, looking at the host and saying: "You know this," which he nodded at.

"This is so not my thing!" She exclaimed, before opening up about her huge year, as she won a Tony for producing The Outsiders on Broadway, and starred in her first film in years, Maria, about famous opera singer Maria Callas.

© ANGELA WEISS Angelina hadn't appeared on a talk show in a decade

Naturally reclusive, Angelina has been open about her disdain for the lack of privacy she's experienced over the years. But one thing she has realized is the general population's ability to relate to her — whether due to her breast cancer diagnosis or the loss of her mother — is genuinely heartening.

"It’s one of the nicest things — maybe the only nice thing — about being a public person," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "Your connection with other people. I realized when I came into this business, doing things like Gia or Girl, Interrupted, and I expressed so much of my madness and my pain."

© XNY/Star Max The star appears to be naturally shy these days

"When people connected to it, I felt less alone," she added. "So if somebody were to talk to me about having gone through breast cancer or losing their parent, then I feel more deeply connected with another human being."

© Samir Hussein Angelina's kids also appear to avoid the limelight

"To go into a room full of people you don't know, and have a lot in common very quickly because somehow you’ve been in their home on the television or you made their children laugh or they know something personal, that's really nice."