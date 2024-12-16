Naomi Watts shares pride in striking teen model son with Liev Schreiber with head-turning photo

Naomi Watts is her two kids' biggest cheerleader, and took to social media over the weekend to shower her son with pride over a recent achievement.

The actress, 56, shares her two children, 17-year-old Sasha and 16-year-old Kai, with her former boyfriend Liev Schreiber. She is now married to Billy Crudup, while Liev, 57, is married to Taylor Neisen.

On Sunday, Naomi took to her Instagram Stories with a photograph of her son and two of his classmates from Friends Seminary, a co-ed high school in Manhattan, New York.

She congratulated the group for a recent school event, and wrote alongside the photo "So so proud [of] these guys." The towering teen stood taller than his friends, with his shock of blonde hair and facial features bearing a strong resemblance to his parents, most notably his mom.

Sasha is a budding actor and is now branching out as a model, making his debut recently in a campaign for online lifestyle recommendation portal Shop Rodeo's fall collection, photographed by none other than prominent British photographer Ben Watts, his uncle.

Earlier this week, Naomi and Liev's younger child, Kai, celebrated their milestone 16th birthday, spending the night out with friends and receiving the sweetest birthday tribute from their mom, which included a photo of their appearance at Paris Fashion Week together and even a sweet baby photo.

"Darling Kai, Happy sweet sixteen," Naomi lovingly penned. "Your sweetness is pure and I'm the luckiest mommy in the world and that world is SO lucky that you are here!!"

"You blow me away with your wild spirit, strength and yes your soft sweetness too. You even let me post a baby picture!! I thank my lucky stars I get to be your mom. I Love you to the moon."

Despite their split, Naomi and Liev remain close as co-parents and often will make appearances on each other's social media, supporting their children. In fact, their respective spouses are active parts of their blended family unit as well and are close with the kids.

Kai even took to social media to celebrate their stepmom Taylor, who was marking her own birthday just after Kai's, and wrote alongside a selfie of theirs: "Happy birthday tay tay, I love you."

In a 2019 interview with Net-A-Porter, the Mulholland Drive star spoke about maintaining a strong bond with her ex as a co-parent while also actively involving their partners. "We're doing things very differently."

"I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," she gushed. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."

She also expressed that both kids had shown an interest in acting and were attending summer camps centered around performing arts, although admitted at the time that her feelings on the matter were "definitely mixed."

"Hashtag not my childhood," she joked, referencing their easier upbringing compared to her own. "It seems they've got the bug."