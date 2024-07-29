Meet Dennis Rodman's striking daughter Trinity who is competing in the Olympics

Dennis Rodman's talented daughter, Trinity Rodman, made her Olympics debut at the 2024 Paris Summer Games.

The 22-year-old has proven to be an exceptional athlete and a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional women's soccer.

But what else do we know about the NBA Hall of Famer's sporty offspring?

Her parents

Trinity was born to Dennis and his now ex-wife, Michelle Moyer. They were married from 2003 to 2012. Trinity grew up in a family with a rich sports heritage, and was introduced to competitive sports at an early age.

Despite her dad's fame in basketball, Trinity gravitated towards soccer and showcased an innate talent for the sport.

She's incredibly close to her mom, telling the Guardian in 2021: "My mom’s been my support system in everything in life and she’s my best friend and my rock."

© Getty Images Dennis shares Trinity with his ex-wife Michelle

Takes after her dad

While she doesn't compete in the same sport as her dad, she has acknowledged her talents come from him.

“With my dad, I’m so thankful," she told the O.C. Register in 2021. "He was an amazing athlete and I got those genes from him.

“When you’re young, you try a lot of sports. Soccer to me, it felt like home, I felt so comfortable playing and I think I noticed at a really young age."

© Getty Images Trinity Rodman is a celebrated soccer player

She made it her mission to be known for her talent, not just because she's Dennis Rodman's daughter.

"I was more like, ‘Oh, I'll show these people I am an individual and I'm going to develop in soccer like he did in basketball,' so I think I'm more driven because of it."

© Getty Images Dennis Rodman has a decorated career and personal life

Who does Trinity play for?

She currently plays for United States women's national soccer team and Trinity also plays for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Trinity primarily plays as a forward and is known for her explosive pace and agility.

She was the youngest player to be drafted into the NWSL at 18.

© Getty Images Trinity posing in her soccer shirt

Trinity's relationship with Dennis

In her own admission, Trinity says she and her dad "don’t have the best relationship."

In a 2021 Instagram post, after Dennis surprised her at one of her soccer games, she explained: "My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that.

© Getty Images Trinity says she and her dad have a complex relationship

"We don’t see eye to eye on many things. I go months if not years without his presence or communication."

However, she added: "At the end of the day, he’s human, I’m human. He’s my dad, and I’m his little girl. That will never change."

Dennis reiterated this in a 2019 interview when he said he wished he was a better father. He also thanked Michelle for being both the mother and father to her, adding: "I’ve been very much appreciative of what she’s done."

Her boyfriend

Trinity is dating another Trinity! Her boyfriend is NFL player, Trinity Benson, from the Detroit Lions.

They went Instagram official in May 2024. She previously dated college basketball player, Chris Kuzemka.