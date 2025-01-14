Paris Hilton fosters new family member during LA wildfires after losing her home

Paris Hilton has once again proved that her heart is as big as her empire. The heiress and entrepreneur is fostering a new family member that was surrendered during the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires—despite facing the devastating loss of her own Malibu home in the infernos.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Paris shared emotional videos from her visit to the Pasadena Humane Society, where she volunteered her time to help displaced animals.

"I’m going to be fostering another dog who was surrendered by his family who lost their home in the fire," she revealed, standing in front of rows of crowded kennels.

But she wasn’t stopping there. "We’re gonna go and see if there are any other dogs who are still looking for their owners," she added, passionately advocating for the organization, which she described as an "incredible charity doing so much work for hundreds of dogs, cats, and pets affected by the flames."

Paris, a longtime animal lover, stressed the importance of donations to support the displaced animals. As she gently petted a collar-less, microchip-less cat, she urged her millions of followers to help spread awareness.

© Instagram Paris Malibu home was destroyed in the LA wildfires

"This beautiful cat was found without a collar in #Altadena and has been in the shelter for the last four days," she explained, encouraging anyone in the area to help reunite the feline with its family. "His animal ID is A519218."

Her commitment didn’t stop there. Paris later posted heartwarming photos of the dog she and her family had brought home, introducing him as Zuzu.

© Instagram Paris is a mom of two

The Eaton Fire, which has ravaged Altadena and Pasadena, has left entire neighborhoods in ruins, claiming 16 lives and destroying over 14,000 acres. Meanwhile, the Palisades Fire—ignited on January 7—has been even more devastating, killing eight people and demolishing nearly 24,000 acres, including Paris’s beloved Malibu estate.

The media mogul poured her heart out on Instagram as she processed the unimaginable loss. "Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience," she wrote, sharing a gut-wrenching clip of the news coverage.

The luxurious waterfront mansion had been the setting for so many cherished memories. "This home was where we built so many precious moments. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London," she reflected, referencing her two children, son Phoenix, nearly 2, and daughter London, 1, whom she shares with her husband, Carter Reum.

© Getty Images Paris with her dogs

Despite the overwhelming grief, Paris made a point to focus on what truly matters. "The loss is overwhelming, and the devastation is unimaginable," she admitted, "but I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe."

As Angelenos band together in the wake of the wildfires, Paris encouraged her followers to do the same. "Let’s protect one another and hold onto hope that these fires will soon be contained," she urged, adding a poignant message: "Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight. You never know when everything could change."

Days later, she returned to the smoldering remains of her once-beautiful home, capturing the heartbreaking moment for her followers. "Standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces," she wrote, the devastation palpable in her words. "To see it reduced to ashes… it’s beyond words."