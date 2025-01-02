Kelly Clarkson stuns in little black dress in new video detailing plans big family shake-up far away from home

Kelly Clarkson has started the new year with a personal video for her fans, detailing all her hopes for 2025.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host took to Instagram to answer a series of questions about the next 12 months, looking stylish in a little black dress accessorized with giant hoop earrings.

She revealed that this summer, she is planning on going far away from home with her two young children, River and Remington, as she wants to take them on a big trip.

This is something they haven't done for ages and something that she didn't get to do when she was younger, making it all the more special.

She asked if she had a bucket list item that she wanted to tick off, and said: "This is going to sound posh, but look, I didn't get to go anywhere when I was younger because we were poor. And no offense to my mom but we didn't have the money to do anything.

"But I do have some money saved aside and it's for a little fund that I am going to start with my kids this summer. I'm going to let them pick somewhere in the world that we get to go to as a family and really delve into the culture and go for a week.

"Because I think that's a really good education. And if I can afford it, that's a really cool thing to do for them. Because I had to go on scholarship in school for things to even possibly do anything like that, so I'm letting them pick."

She was also asked about any habits she wanted to kick, and admitted that soda was a big problem but that she wasn't going to stop drinking it altogether because that was "dumb," but instead will aim to have it just once a month instead.

She also spoke about wanting to do more meditative hobbies when at home.

She said: " We're not going to go to the kitchen because obviously I'm a failure there! But I recently got a bunch more quilting stuff because I really enjoyed quilting. It's very meditative for me, and I've done a lot of Legos. I feel like that's my other meditative thing. So I feel like I'm going to switch and go back to quilting more."

Right at the end of the video, Kelly also teased some exciting news for 2025 but didn't give away anything.

Kelly has had an incredible year, which has seen her fully settle into life in New York City. She released a Christmas album, and once again won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show.

The singer enjoyed a low-key Christmas at home with her children, and has been enjoying some well-deserved time off from work.

The star has also been incredibly open about her personal life and recently spoke out about the concept of dating following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

In an interview on KOST 103.5 in November, she revealed that her kids aren't so keen about her meeting anyone, but that she would like to in the future. She said: "They constantly bring it up, 'Please, we don't want you with anybody else.' They're young. It's hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad."

"I have expressed like, 'Hey, I love you guys but Mommy needs lovings too,'" she said, before adding that she was not looking to settle down anytime soon. "I've got a lot on my plate. I'm a magnet for people who are really all-in right off the bat," she continued.

"It's not that I'm the type to go and kiss a bunch of people, I just don't - I'm very noncommittal at the moment."