Robbie Williams reassures 'devastated' daughter Teddy, 10, after health diagnosis

Doting father of four Robbie Williams was left reassuring his "devastated" daughter after her dyslexia diagnosis resulted in her falling out with a close friend, leaving her heartbroken.

Hitmaker Robbie revealed all in an interview with Galore Magazine, explaining the sterling advice he gave to his 10-year-old daughter who lives with the same condition as him.

"My older daughter suffers from dyslexia, just like me," he revealed. Going on to explain: "One of her friends decided overnight that she didn't want anything to do with her anymore. Teddy was devastated, completely desperate."

The singer offered up sound advice for his eldest daughter. "I tried to make it clear to her that sometimes you just have to let other people go, that you should let them go - but without sacrificing your own self-esteem in the process. This girl did not serve her love and friendship," he wisely said.

The Angels singer shares his four children – Teddy, Charlie, Coco, and Beau – with his wife Ayda Field and he has previously expressed his concern that they could inherit his issues with addiction.

Appearing on the Bought The T-Shirt podcast, Robbie reflected on his troublesome years being exposed to drinking.

"I've got four kids and they're all young, and I wonder how they're going to approach that particular phase of their lives and how I'm going to approach that particular phase of their lives with them," he candidly said.

Both Coco and Beau were born via surrogate and at the time Ayda said: "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible."

