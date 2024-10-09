Beyoncé was overwhelmed with pride and emotion during a rare public appearance on Tuesday evening alongside her mom, Tina Knowles, cousin Angela Beyincé, and her "sister" Kelly Rowland.

The superstar, 42, was in New York City with her loved ones to attend the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2024 where her mother was honoured, and Tina's speech brought her eldest daughter to tears.

Tina told the room: "My daughters have brought me so much joy and pride in my life far more than anything else. They are my crew, my tribe, my rocks, my ride-or-dies."

© Dimitrios Kambouris Beyoncé watched her mom Tina from the crowd at the event

With her voice breaking, the 70-year-old continued: "They have been right there by my side at the lowest points of my life and they have cheered me on at the highest points of my life, making me feel like I can conquer anything."

At this point, Beyoncé could be heard shouting from the crowd through her own tears: "Because you can!" while wiping her eyes. Tina added: "I am asked most often 'What is the proudest moment you've had with your daughters?'.

"And my answer is always the same. What I'm most proud of is the human beings that they are; how they have managed to stay humble, grounded, gracious and kind. And how they manage to put it all into their art."

Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z, 54, famously live a quiet life and tend to keep themselves and their three children, Blue Ivy Carter, 12, and seven-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, away from the spotlight.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Beyoncé in tears watching mom Tina's emotional speech

However, the Grammy Award-winner has been stepping out in public more recently in light of her promoting her Cowboy Carter country album, her whisky launch, Sir Davis, and her fashion collaboration with Levis' Jeans.

Although it's rare that the Texas Hold 'Em singer attends award ceremonies, it's perhaps unsurprising that the mother-of-three joined the event in the Big Apple since she has such a close bond with her mom.

Beyoncé has long been vocal about the inspiration and influence that her mom had on her growing up and still to this day. The superstar launched her haircare line, Cecred, earlier this year, which was a passion project born from her mother's dedication to her career in haircare.

© Jamie McCarthy Tina Knowles, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland attend Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City

Tina ran her own salon when Beyoncé and Solange were kids. The two girls would often join their mom at work, where Tina taught them everything they knew about hair.

"I have vivid memories of my mother working as a hairstylist right from our home," the entertainer told Essence magazine. "She built a small salon at the back of our house, and I can recall catching glimpses of her while I watched cartoons or played with my dolls and toys. These moments are etched into every corner of my childhood memories."

© KENA BETANCUR Tina Knowles at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards

She added: "It was a sacred space for these women. She was so good and so talented that eventually, her clientele outgrew her at-home salon. So that's when she opened her first hair salon, Headliners.

"Our family has always had the spirit of collaboration."

© Getty Images Beyonce and her mom have always been close

She added: "I woke up this morning, said my prayers, and really thought about the fact that my mom and I have been talking about this [hair care line] since I was a teenager.

"And what an honor to be able to do something so special with my mother, and to be able to share that with the world. This is meaningful."