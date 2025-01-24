Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie looks so tiny in new photo – see here

Stacey Dooley and daughter Minnie appear to be massive fans of the hit BBC show The Traitors, as the star took to Instagram to show off their excitement.

The mum-of-one posted the cutest photo of her young girl who could have been a stand-in for show host Claudia Winkleman as she posed in a grey wool jumper and wore a tartan skirt. The only accessory missing was Claudia's fingerless gloves, something that Stacey poked fun at in her caption.

"Ready for the final," she said. "(The fingerless gloves didn't arrive in time unfortunately)."

However, one of the most surprising details of Stacey's photo was how tiny little Minnie looked as she stood next to one of the family's houseplants. The terracotta pot sported a plant with large succulent leaves, but Minnie, whose face was obscured with a Scottish flag emoji, was dwarfed by the plant.

© Instagram Stacey's young girl looked so small!

Minnie has marked many milestones and back in August, Stacey revealed that her young girl was learning to speak. "Minnie, can you count to ten?" asks Stacey, after which her fiery-haired daughter counts up perfectly in her adorable accent that sounds just like her mum's.

Proud mum Stacey then erupts into cheers, along with Kevin, 41, who can also be heard in the background. "I'm afraid this is the content now guys but HOW CLEVER I CAN'T," the former Strictly Come Dancing champion penned over her video.

© Instagram Stacey often shares insights into Minnie's life

In an interview with HELLO! in 2023, Stacey said: "Becoming a mother myself I have a whole newfound respect for my own mum. It changes the dynamics. I have an amazing partner, a stable job, a home, no massive complications and it's still so daunting and knackering at times.

"My mum was a single parent before meeting my stepdad and I just have no idea how single parents do it," she added. "Actual heroes, honestly."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Stacey shares her young girl with boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Stacey and her partner Kevin Clifton welcomed Minnie in January 2023, with Kevin first announcing the news via Instagram: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x."