Jennifer Lopez's child Emme cozies up to friend during sweet lunch date in LA — see photos

Emme Muniz is making the most of their last days as a 16-year-old.

JLo's child was photographed enjoying a lunch date with a male friend this week ahead of their upcoming birthday.

Emme was towered over by their mystery companion as they walked arm in arm during their outing in Los Angeles.

Sporting matching haircuts, Emme and their pal rocked casual attire as they strolled through LA chatting comfortably with one another.

Emme wore a sleeveless T-shirt, low-slung pants and Converse sneakers.

They sported headphones around their neck and showed off multiple piercings.

At one point Emme's friend wrapped a comforting arm around them.

Emme and their twin brother, Max, will turn 17 on February 22, and if last year's celebrations were anything to go by, their milestone won't go by without something special.

They rang in their 16th birthday with a trip to Japan where their famous mom shared videos and photos of their epic trip.

The "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker opened up about bringing them along on her This is Me..Now tour in an interview with Good Morning America.

"I feel like this is the last time that I'll get to do something like this with them," she said of their adventure. "They're 16, and next time they're gonna be like, 'No, mom.'"

Emme and Max aren't just close with their famous parents — their dad is singer Marc Anthony — but they also share a special bond with each other. Emme once explained to PEOPLE: "Max and I have a special relationship. Since we were very little, I could always understand him when no one else could."

JLo adores being a mom but confesses to struggles with raising teens.

While promoting her recent movie, Unstoppable, Jennifer got candid about the balancing act that motherhood is.

"I mean, as a mom, you always want to put your best foot forward for your kids," she told British Vogue, before adding: "You want to lift them up."

Still, she noted: "That doesn't stop you from being a human being who struggles."

Asked how she would describe motherhood in three words, she answered "blessing, challenging, and beautiful," and noted it's a "beautiful, challenging blessing." She maintained: "I think it's the hardest job anyone could ever have in this life."

As a single mom — she split from Ben Affleck last year — she also questioned if she was "enough" for her kids.

"I've been a single mom at times in my life and [I've asked], 'Am I enough for them?'" Jennifer asked Entertainment Weekly. "And the truth is, all you need is really one good parent to love you."