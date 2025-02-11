Chrissy Teigen forced to defend kids' 'dirty' bathwater at $17.5m home with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen made her voice heard earlier this week when she clapped back at 'mom shamers' regarding an Instagram post featuring three of her four children -Miles, six, Esti, two, and Wren, one.

The Lip Sync Battle star, 39, posted a carousel of photos with a particular shot catching the attention of her 41.8 million followers. She was seemingly naked at the $17.5 million mansion she shares with her husband John Legend in a bath filled with murky water.

© Instagram Chrissy divided fans with a new bath photo

Fans were quick to question not only the act of bathing with her children but also the opacity of her bath water.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's adorable children

"Why is she always in dirty bathwater?," wrote one confused fan, while another added: "Kids deserve privacy. Why should the world be seeing them in the bath?"

"Why do people post stuff like this on social media???," asked another follower.

Chrissy hits back

The mother of four was quick to respond to questions over her "dirty" bath water. "It's a coconut milk bath for sensitive skin but go off!," the celebrity mom penned.

© Instagram Chrissy defended her parenting decision

Though an unusual color, milk baths have long been a wellness practice associated with soothing the skin. Coconut milk in particular is thought to penetrate the skin and the fatty acids help to lock in moisture.

© Instagram Chrissy and John often share pictures of their kids online

Coconut milk has inspired a range of bath products from the high street to the luxury market.

Family moments

Besides the divisive photo, Chrissy shared a dump of shots showing her life behind the scenes at home with her music star husband and their brood.

© Instagram Miles showed off his sweet smile

Miles was seen beaming at the camera as he posed in his parents' luxe kitchen, showing off the loss of a baby tooth. Meanwhile, he joined his older sister eight-year-old Luna dancing in the back of the family's open-top car.

Chrissy and John's family home

The A-list couple are raising their from the comfort of an incredible million-dollar mansion in Beverly Hills. John and Chrissy bought the house in 2020 and with the help of interior designer Jake Arnold have transformed it into their dream home.

© Instagram Their home features an open-plan layout

The 10,700-square-foot home in the Benedict Canyon area has an enormous open-plan kitchen, a gold-walled music room, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, and a movie theater.

© Instagram Chrissy showed off a new corner of her home

Step outside and the space also boasts a huge backyard full of playground equipment for the kids, a barbecue area, and incredible panoramic city-to-sea views.

© Instagram Chrissy's kitchen is a dream

DISCOVER: Chrissy Teigen's solid gold hallway in $17.5m home with John Legend is fit for an 'opulent' hotel

Speaking to Architectural Digest in 2023, Chrissy revealed what drew her and John to this house in particular: "Every house we’ve ever had reflects the moment we were in in our lives, like chapters in a book. We were attracted to this place because of its lightness and airiness."