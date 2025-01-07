John Travolta's daughter Ella makes subtle change to appearance in celebratory photos

Ella Bleu Travolta kicked off 2025 in style. The budding musician revealed she'd switched up her look again when she posted a beautiful snapshot of herself on Instagram.

The daughter of John Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, revealed she'd cut her locks even shorter after her major transformation earlier this year.

Ella's image of herself showed off her chic bob haircut which had been styled to perfection with her ends flicked out.

She strayed from her middle parting and opted to style her tresses to one side.

Ella appeared radiant in the selfie with groomed eyebrows, lip gloss and manicured nails.

© Instagram Ella Travolta looked radiant in her new selfie

She included photos with her dad and brother Ben too and wrote: "So grateful to have spent the last few days of 2024 with my family and friends… Wishing you all a magnificent New Year."

The upcoming star said goodbye to her long, dark locks in April 2024 ahead of her 24th birthday.

At the time, she credited Los Angeles based hair stylist and colorist Amanda Lee – who has also worked with the likes of Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Ariana Greenblatt, Megan Fox, Cara Delevigne, and Nicola Peltz, among others – as the person behind her stunning hair transformation.

© Instagram Ella spent Christmas with her dad and brother

"Fresh cut grass," Ella wrote in her caption alongside emojis for scissors, a leaf and flower.

It has been a big year for Ella and in November, she made good on her promise of sharing more of her musical work with fans.

© Gilbert Flores Ella switched up her bob

She thanked her famous dad for his support and advice when she told People: "At the beginning of the pandemic, I had a bunch of little voice notes on my phone of snippets of songs that I came up with or melodies. I play ukulele, and I write a lot on ukulele, so little ukulele songs [too].

Ella then decided it was time to show them to someone, and chose her dad. "He was like, 'Oh, wow, you should really finish these," she told the outlet. "You should finish these songs, and then, you could record demos of them or something.'"

© Gisela Schober Ella with her dad and late mom, Kelly

She shares her ideas with her teenage brother too and added: "They're so supportive and definitely a huge part of if I'm ever like, 'Okay, do I like this song? I always have them to get their opinions. And I value that a lot."

Ella calls John her "role model," and has said: "The best advice that I've gotten obviously is from him."