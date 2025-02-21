Mrs Hinch's fans in tears over first 'sorrow and joy' photos of newborn son

Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchliffe, welcomed her third son with her husband Jamie on 18 February, just ten months after the death of her father Alan.

Alongside an emotional tribute to baby Vinnie Alan Barker Hinchliffe, named after her late dad, the Instagram cleaning influencer shared the first photos of her son.

© Instagram Mrs Hinch welcomed baby Vinnie in February 2025

Wrapped in a white blanket, Mrs Hinch's newborn was napping in a Moses basket next to two cuddly toys, including one bunny rabbit embroidered with the message: "Vinnie handpicked for Earth by my grandad Alan in heaven."

Further photos showed Mrs Hinch in the delivery room, sharing an intimate moment with her husband – with whom she shares sons Ronnie, four, and Lennie, two – as they held hands and he kissed her forehead.

© Instagram The doting mother shared a bittersweet tribute to her son

Explaining the special connections between Vinnie and his late grandfather Alan, Sophie wrote: "Welcome to the world Vinnie Alan Barker Hinchliffe. Born 18th February at 12:21pm, 6lb7oz. Our beautiful little heart healer entered the world in the month we needed him most, February.

"February is my dad's birthday month, my birthday month… And now, it’s our Vinnies. The signs, the comfort, the joy, you really are just everything we have needed and more Vinnie. Now it’s time to meet your beautiful big brothers and start the next chapter in our Hinch story.

"@mrhinchhome I love you beyond words. ILYD, I feel you Barker always."

The beautiful photos and accompanying tribute left fans feeling emotional, with one writing: "Absolutely beautiful! If the words [weren’t] enough to make me tear up Jamie in the last picture did what a beautiful real family xxx."

A second added: "Wow tears of happiness for you all Vinnie is beautiful," while a third wrote: "The second picture. The absolute heartbreak and elation all at once. Sorrow and joy exist side by side sometimes and that's hard to put into words; The look on your face shows it though."

Mrs Hinch's family heartbreak

© Instagram Sophie's beloved father died in 2024

Mrs Hinch revealed her father died in his sleep on 25 April 2024. Despite the fact he had been hospitalised with respiratory issues the month before – stating he had "always struggled" with his chest, lungs and heart – she said his passing was "sudden."

She emotionally told her Instagram followers: "25th April 2024. My precious Dad passed suddenly but so peacefully whilst he slept. My life, our whole world, has been turned upside down. A deep unimaginable pain I cannot put into words.

© Instagram Sophie Hinchliffe is also a proud mum to sons Ronnie and Lennie

"My loving Dad, Our boys beloved Grandad, Your workshop is locked up and I sleep with the key. I promise to keep your workshop dream going," she said referring to his workshop filled with tools at her £1 million farmhouse.

"Until we meet and sing together again. Goodnight Dad My absolute king. Your Bubberloo," Sophie continued.

"Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go."

Mrs Hinch's nursery

© Instagram The cleaning influencer showed off her new nursery

The Instagram star showed off her gorgeous personalised room for her newborn son one week before his arrival. Dark blue panelling covered half of the walls, leading into brown checked wallpaper which was decorated with framed pictures of rabbits.

A white cot, a large giraffe toy and wall-mounted bookshelves with bedtime stories added the finishing touches.

© Instagram Vinnie has a blue and brown room

"We are ready and Baby Boys Nursery is complete! I really want to soak up this remaining time with my boys, before we officially become a family of 5. So, I guess we’ll see you on the other side everyone. it’s time for lift off!!" she wrote.

