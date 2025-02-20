Alex Jones inundated with support as children take on daring activity: 'Not for the faint-hearted'

Alex Jones has been enjoying the half-term holidays with her three children and husband Charlie Thomson, with the family of five heading to Austria for a skiing holiday.

The mother-of-three shared several photos of her young children learning to ski, with Charlie as their tutor, and everyone looked like they could be professionals! The One Show presenter looked so glam in her ski outfit, which consisted of a chic pair of sunglasses alongside a thick black and white jumper to protect her from the cold.

Annie, meanwhile, looked adorable on the ski holiday with the young girl, three, wearing a pretty pink ski suit that even came with a matching bobble hat. Alex's son, Kit, four, meanwhile rocked an all-blue ski suit, while eldest son, Teddy, six had a multicoloured ensemble.

Speaking of her holiday, Alex penned: "First time on a ski holiday and we are hooked!!!!! We went to a resort in Austria, just for 4 days, but I have to say that it was a good introduction for children who had never been before. They were exhausted coming home but begging us to go again next year.

© Instagram Alex spoke of looking after her three children during her time away

"I learnt so much for our trip! Let's be honest here, there is nothing like those sunny days in the mountains but it is a LOT of FFAF with small children. Just getting them dressed is like an Olympic sport, we were all sweating before we’d left the hotel. It's definitely not for the faint hearted but the pay off is huge."

Alex's fans were quick to share their thoughts, with many voicing their support for the presenter for undertaking the trip. One said: "Looking back I regret not taking our daughters on a ski holiday sooner. They adore skiing."

© Instagram Charlie helped his children learn how to ski

A second joked: "We went skiing with our boys many years ago when they were 6 and 4! We needed a holiday to recover from the holiday," while a third added: "I went skiing as a kid, best holidays and I have never forgotten them, Switzerland, Austria and Canada, all fabulous locations."

The family holiday came after Alex marked Teddy's birthday in an incredible way, as the family enjoyed a sleepover event at the Natural History Museum.

© Instagram Little Annie was a natural!

Showing off her sleeping arrangements, she teased: "My bed for the night," alongside a photo of a few mats on the floor with pillows.

Alongside the images shared by Alex, she wrote: "A night we'll always remember…" adding: "Home to nap and dream about dinosaurs." The star looked her usual gorgeous self in the photos, wearing a cosy cream cable-knit jumper, blue jeans, and black Chelsea boots.