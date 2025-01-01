Jennifer Garner celebrates wedding milestone following ex-husband Ben Affleck's divorce

Jennifer Garner is one of Hollywood's most-loved stars, respected as much for her fun-loving acting projects as she is for her upbeat nature.

The 52-year-old is a devoted mother to her and her ex-husband Ben Affleck's three children and is equally close to her own parents, William and Patricia Garner, who she paid tribute to on Tuesday.

Jennifer took to Instagram to celebrate a special milestone in William and Patricia's lives, posting a photo of their marriage certificate, which showed the pair have been married for sixty years – wow!

© Instagram Jennifer Garner shared her parents' wedding certificate

"Thank you mom and dad, for getting married sixty years ago today," Jennifer wrote alongside a photo of the historic document.

Jennifer's own two marriages sadly did not stand the test of time, with the actress splitting from her first husband, Scandal actor Scott Foley, in 2003 after less than three years of marriage.

They cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce papers, with Jennifer noting that their lives in Hollywood were partly responsible for their split: "If we lived where I was brought up [West Virginia], we would probably still be together."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Garner has been married twice

Jen went on to marry Ben Affleck in 2005, before splitting just before their tenth wedding anniversary in 2015.

A statement at the time read: "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce.

"We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time."

Indeed, the duo has stayed close since splitting, remaining amicable co-parents, with Jennifer even spending time with Ben Affleck's wife Jennifer Lopez's kids, before their split in 2024.

© GC Images Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck remain amicable

Many fans hoped that Ben Affleck and Jen Garner would reconcile their love after he split from JLo, and the former couple were seen spending time together once more, but Jennifer is in a happy relationship with a man named John Miller, who tends to stay out of the limelight.

Jennifer Garner's thoughts on marriage

Clearly a hopeless romantic who admires the long marriage of her parents, one might assume Jennifer would be keen to marry John, who she has been quietly dating since 2018.

However, this doesn't seem to be on the cards just yet.

"I don't know that marriage would need to be a part ," she told People in 2021. "I mean I definitely don’t think that I'll be single forever but this is not the time."

Four years down the line, we wonder if she has reconsidered her position…