Gordon Ramsay's rarely-seen son Jack, 24, is now his double after military training

Tana Ramsay took to Instagram to share the sweetest family snap of the six children she shares with TV Chef Gordon Ramsay, 57, and fans can't get over a major doppelganger moment.

The author of Tana Ramsay's Family Kitchen, 49, shared a photo where her children Megan, 25, twins, Holly and Jack, 24, Tilly, 22, Oscar, four, and baby Jesse, born last November. The siblings posed in front of incredible poolside views.

© Instagram The Ramsay siblings posed for a Mother's Day snap

"Happy Mother's Day to all, and thinking of those who find today challenging, sending so much love. I am feeling incredibly blessed to be Mummy to these incredible people x," Tana wrote on Sunday.

But fans can't get over how much their rarely-seen son Jack looks like his father, especially since his rigorous military training that has put him in excellent physical shape. He was seen with his little brother Oscar on his lap, wearing a white short-sleeved T-shirt and navy trousers with cropped blonde hair like his Kitchen Nightmares star dad.

© Instagram Tana shared an adorable snap of her six kids

Though Jack has grown up alongside Brooklyn Beckham, he has kept his life largely out of the public eye, especially compared to sister Tilly who appears on MasterChef Junior alongside her father and competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

The 24-year-old studied at Exeter University before joining the Royal Marines in October 2020.

© Instagram The proud siblings celebrated Jack's achievement

The Hell's Kitchen star took to Instagram to share his son's achievement saying: " Can't tell you enough how proud I am of this young man. Jack Ramsay, you've made me feel like the proudest father today."

© Instagram Jack keeps his military life away from the spotlight

David Beckham also praised Jack's achievement, writing: "So proud of you Jack. All the hard work and all worthwhile. Love you mate." Jack's Strictly star sister was also seen cuddling up to her big brother in his uniform penning: "Couldn’t be prouder of you Jacko. Thanks for being the best big brother and role model I could’ve ever asked for, love you lots xx."

© Instagram Jack is a doting big brother

Prior to his passing out, the Marine spoke with GQ alongside his dad sharing the lessons he had learned as the son of the celebrity chef. "Work hard, play hard" was the key message.

© Instagram Tilly shared how proud she was of Jack

There are often family photos shared by the doting parents that show the uncanny physical likeness with their children. Tana shared the most adorable photo of four-year-old Oscar being a picture-perfect big brother to little Jesse where he looked remarkably like his father.

Oscar stood in their appropriately stylish kitchen, beaming with pride as he held up his baby brother who was wearing a fleeced onesie and adorable beanie.

© Instagram Oscar is an adorable big brother

Gordon has previously given an insight into what his family life looks like behind the scenes. Speaking on the Last Meals show hosted by American chef Josh Scherer, the star of Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip said: "I've got six amazing kids and I’m incredibly lucky. All I've taught our children is find your passion, find your way. It’s got nothing to do with fame, fortune, money.

© Getty Gordon is a doting dad to six kids

"They all work, he continued. "Meg, our eldest, is an amazing police officer, Jack is in the Royal Marines so he is dedicating his life to the Marines, Tilly’s at university, Holly’s into fashion, Oscar’s playing havoc in his nativity play."