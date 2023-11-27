Gordon Ramsay's newborn son Jesse is his mini-me in sweet new photo with sister Holly

Gordon Ramsay delighted fans when he revealed that he and his wife Tana had welcomed their sixth child after keeping their pregnancy secret for nine months.

The celebrity chef made a surprise announcement on 11 November, welcoming his newborn son Jesse James Ramsay and dubbing him "one more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade," in a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to his wife.

On Monday, Gordon and Tana's daughter Holly shared two unseen photographs of the newest addition to the Ramsay family - and fans can't get over how much the three-week-old baby looks like his father.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's newborn son Jesse bonds with his big brother Oscar

Sharing a gallery of her "November highlights," Holly, 23, looked to be in her element as she took on the role of big sister in a sweet family photo.

The star cosied up to her little brother Oscar, three, and cradled her newborn brother, Jesse, who was wrapped up in a white babygrow adorned with London motifs.

© Instagram Holly posed with her brothers Oscar (R) and little Jesse

It's clear to see the Ramsay genes are strong, with Jesse already adopting his father's signature 'grumpy' face, which gained Gordon notoriety as a fearsome and talented chef on cooking programmes like Hell's Kitchen.

"Your brothers are sooo cute and they look exactly like their daddy!" a fan penned in the comments, as another agreed: "He has his dad's hair!"

© Instagram Gordon looks just like his four-year-old son, Oscar

It's not the first time Gordon's children have been likened to him. Three-year-old Oscar has been declared the "spitting image" of his dad, 57, as the Ramsays continue to share adorable photographs of him growing up.

Gordon's son Oscar just became a big brother

Meanwhile, Holly was hailed her mother's "twin" after ditching her summery blonde hair in favour of Tana's glossy brunette 'do.

© Instagram Holly spoke of her joy at becoming a big sister again

"Omg you look like your mum! So cute," wrote a fan in the comments, as another agreed: "You look exactly like your mom." "

You look amazing! Dark hair suits you so well," chimed in a third. "You are your mother's twin. That’s so sweet."

© Instagram Gordon and Tana cuddled up to their newborn son Jesse James Ramsay

Oscar turned four in March this year. As well as Holly, 23, and little Jesse, Gordon and his wife Tana also share 24-year-old Megan, Holly's twin brother Jack and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly, 21, who is a cook and TV presenter.