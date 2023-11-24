Gordon Ramsay sparks major reaction after sharing video of baby Jesse bonding with Oscar

It's safe to say that Gordon Ramsay is well and truly in baby bliss following the arrival of his son Jesse James on 11 November. And on Friday, the TV chef shared the most adorable video of his new arrival.

Taking to his Instagram account, Gordon shared a sweet glimpse of Jesse's elder brother, Oscar, four, bonding with his new baby brother, and he looked besotted. In the clip, Oscar could be seen cuddling the newborn and covering him with kisses. See the video below.

Gordon Ramsay's newborn son Jesse James bonds with elder brother Oscar

Captioning the post, Gordon penned: "Brothers in arms, bonding as brothers should do, happy Thanksgiving sending love from all the Ramsay’s [red love heart emoji]."

Gordon also shared a number of photos of little Oscar playing on the beach. The touching post sparked a slew of comments from friends and fans of the family who all agreed that baby Jesse is the image of his dad.

Little Oscar is growing up to look so much like his dad

"That baby looks just like Gordon," one fan penned. A second added: "Gordon, the little guy looks just like you. Congrats, blessings and hugs," a second added. Meanwhile, a third penned a string of heart-eye emojis alongside the words: "They both look like their daddy."

Gordon and his wife Tana Ramsay shocked fans when they announced the arrival of their sixth child earlier this month, after keeping Tana's pregnancy a complete secret.

© Instagram Gordon and Tana announced news of their surprise arrival on 11 November

The pair took to their Instagram accounts with a selection of photos from the hospital showing the newborn being cradled by his parents and siblings.

"What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls…. Done," penned the chef alongside a fist bump and red love heart emojis.

© Instagram Jesse's elder siblings are so besotted by him already

Gordon and Tana are already doting parents to daughter Megan, 24, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 21, and Oscar.

In September, Gordon appeared on Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett's podcast Dish, opening up about his five children and the possibility of welcoming a new member of the Ramsay clan.

"I've got a little secret… Tana wants another one," said Gordon, but his thoughts about having another baby didn't appear to match his wife's at the time, explaining he'd need two buses to transport his large brood.

"And secondly," he continued. " I’m going to be the oldest [expletive] at school. 'Who’s your grandad?'" he added. "And what about sports day? The egg and spoon race. What am I going to do?"