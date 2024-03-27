Michael Jackson’s three children Paris, Blanket and Prince make rare joint appearance amid ongoing legal dramas

In a moment that caught the attention of fans and media alike, Michael Jackson's three children, Paris, Prince, and Blanket, made a rare and unified appearance on the red carpet.

This significant family gathering occurred during the press night of MJ: The Musical at London's Prince Edward Theatre.

The event spotlighted not only their solidarity but also unfolded against the backdrop of an ongoing legal dispute involving their grandmother, Katherine Jackson, over the allocation of the late pop icon's estate funds.

© Dave Benett (L to R) Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson aka Blanket Jackson attend the press night performance of "MJ: The Musical"

Dressed to impress, Prince, aged 27, and Blanket, now 22 and preferring the name Bigi, donned sharp black suits that mirrored their refined style. Paris, 25, captivated onlookers in a striking rust-colored dress, elegantly designed with crossing straps at the chest.

Their collective appearance underscored a rare public outing as a trio, amidst a tumultuous family legal drama.

© John Phillips Paris Jackson stuns in rust colored dress

The context of their reunion is deeply intertwined with the recent legal maneuvers of their youngest sibling, Bigi.

He initially joined forces with Katherine, their paternal grandmother, in challenging the decisions made by the executors of their father's estate.

© Dave Benett (L to R) Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson aka Blanket Jackson

The core of their dispute revolved around the use of Michael's estate funds, particularly concerning a contentious and undisclosed business deal, widely speculated to involve a $600 million catalog transaction with Sony.

The familial alliance saw a shift when a judicial decision favored the estate's executors, leading Bigi to reconsider his stance. Following Katherine's decision to appeal, Bigi withdrew his support, driven by a belief in the futility of the legal battle ahead.

Katherine, at 93, responded with a formal submission on March 20, asserting that the estate's executors possess ample financial resources to cover her legal fees, which amount to $500,000.

© Getty Images Blanket Bigi Jackson and Katherine Jackson

Her documents, detailed in reports by People, critique the executors for retaining control over the estate's assets, contrary to the more generous distribution mandates of the Trust.

Further complicating the narrative, the estate countered on March 21 with a filing that outlined the substantial financial support Katherine has received since Michael's passing in 2009.

According to TMZ, the estate disclosed that Katherine had amassed over $55 million, including significant sums from a monthly allowance, suggesting she has the means to independently fund her legal endeavors.

Bigi, the youngest of Michael's children, born via surrogate in 2002, has navigated this complex legal landscape alongside his siblings, Prince and Paris.

