Suri Cruise suffers awkward-looking moment while visiting mom Katie Holmes

It was a big weekend for Katie Holmes who wrapped up her stint on Broadway for the last performance Our Town.

The star was full of emotions as the curtain came down on the show which has been a huge success.

There to support Katie was her teen daughter, Suri, who left college in Pittsburgh to be there for her mom.

The 18-year-old flew under the radar as she rocked up to the theatre to make an incognito arrival.

However, it didn't appear to run smoothly as Suri was photographed trying to gain access to the stage door with an awkward look on her face.

© Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Suri Cruise pulls a face as she attempts to gain access to her mom's Broadway show

Suri — who bears a striking resemblance to her famous mom — appeared to fumble as she tried to open the door with one hand while clutching her phone in the other.

Video of Suri also showed her chatting to security outside the theatre who directed her where to go.

She gently touched the gentleman's arm and appeared to signal that she was there to see her mom. Suri engaged in what looked like a sweet conversation before thanking the guard and entering the building.

© BACKGRID Suri wore her favorite puffer jacket

Suri wore her trusted, green puffer coat which has been a staple in hher wardrobe this winter.

She teamed it with jeans and wore her hair in a messy up-do.

It wasn't a surprise to see Suri back in New York as she regularly visits to spend time with Katie.

© Getty Images Suri came to support her mom Katie

Over the festive period, they had a lot to celebrate as Katie rang in her birthday ahead of Christmas.

On her big day, Katie took to Instagram to share a photo of flowers and mentioned her daughter when she wrote: "I'm so grateful for all my blessings, especially my daughter."

Katie recently opened up about her Our Town character, Mrs. Webb and how she feels about the maternal role.

© Getty Images They've always had a close mother-daughter bond

In a video shared to the show's official Instagram account, Katie said: "I'm so lucky I get to come to Grover's Corners six days a week."

Of her character she said: "She gets great satisfaction and joy from nurturing her family."

Our Town was originally written by Thornton Wilder in 1938, and was revived by Kenny Leon, and also featured The Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons as Stage Manager as well as Zoey Deutch as Emily Webb.