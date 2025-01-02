Kylie Jenner on baby number 3 — all the star has said about motherhood

As part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner is one member of a big family, with eight half siblings as well as her older sister Kendall. Clearly family-oriented, Kylie is loving her own experience as mother to Stormi, six, and Aire Webster, two, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

The entrepreneur got people talking in her latest video with daughter Stormi and niece Chicago, as fans were convinced the star might be pregnant. Kylie has neither confirmed or denied the rumors amid the furor from her fanbase, although this isn't the first time they have speculated.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner sparks pregnancy debate in new video

While the star is reportedly dating Timothée Chalamet, Kylie's focus appears to be on her business and her two kids for now.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Kylie is dating Timothée Chalamet

Here's everything she's said about motherhood and baby number three.

How many kids does Kylie want?

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, and Travis Scott backstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Already a mom of two, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul told HommeGirls that she's taking her future family planning easy.

When asked if she planned on having more kids, she confessed: "I don't have a number in my mind."

Kylie Jenner with her children Stormi and Aire

"Some women do, but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she continued.

"I believe things are written for us. Whatever is gonna happen, it's gonna happen," she added. "But I also feel very in control of my life and my decisions."

Kylie's experience of pregnancy

Kylie revealing her baby bump

The mogul got pregnant at 19 years old, which she admitted was "really young." The star confessed to Elle: "Having a baby really young was more shocking, maybe, because I saw these changes happening to my body—all these new stretch marks and things that I didn’t have before."

Motherhood and self confidence

© Instagram Stormi Webster looks so tall in this photo shared by Kylie Jenner

For Kylie, motherhood at a young age was a self confidence booster as she find her children are her biggest fans. "I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally," She told British Vogue.

"They’re just obsessed with me and that’s taught me to walk through life a little easier. I'm like, 'OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I'm the most perfect person in the world, so I don't really need validation from outside sources.'"

Her focus on business

© Claudio Lavenia Kylie loves fashion

As she made her foray into the fashion industry in 2024, Kylie's priority appears to be her business.

"I feel like I've been in full mommy mode in my early 20s, (so) just to do something more for me after I had my son…" she told British Vogue.

© Jacopo Raule Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show

"I've been way more into the fashion world and fashion week, and it's been so much fun. I'm like, 'Why didn’t I do this sooner?' Every time I go to Paris things just happen. I love the fast pace. It's a whole new world."

"There is nothing more fun in this world than cosmetics and fashion. The Lip Kits have been around for so long. Ten years now, so fashion is my new baby and I am having the most fun. But they go hand in hand," she added.